Sexual Health Testing Market to cross USD 150 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Sexual Health Testing Market size will surpass USD 150 billion by 2032. Growing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and their diagnosis globally is paving the path for industry growth. Many governments across the globe are investing huge amounts into bringing affordable and accessible treatment for these diseases.

Moreover, industry players operating in the field are focusing on launching products with advanced capabilities for effective diagnosis and treatment. Rapid technological breakthroughs and novel product innovations will create a favorable development outlook for the sexual health testing industry.

Advancements in POC devices to drive market evolution

Sexual health testing market size from the point of care devices segment will depict appreciable progress through 2032. Rapid advancements in point-of-care devices for sexual health testing are contributing to segment revenue. Technological upgrades in the design and manufacturing of these devices have improved the sensitivity and specificity of POC testing, enabling them to detect lower levels of pathogens and enhance the accuracy of results. High sensitivity ensures that infections are not missed, while high specificity reduces the chances of false-positive results.

Growing incidence of HIV/AIDS to boost the application landscape

The sexual health testing industry share from the HIV/AIDS segment will grow at a lucrative CAGR by 2032. Rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS globally has increased the demand for sexual health testing. As per UNAIDS, in 2021, around 38.4 million people were HIV-positive globally. The segment growth can also be credited to surging advancements in HIV diagnostics. Automation technologies and high-throughput testing systems have improved the efficiency and scalability of HIV testing in clinical laboratories.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 264 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, “Sexual Health Testing Market Size By Device Type (Laboratory Devices, Point of Care (PoC) Devices), By Application (Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea, Syphilis, Genital Herpes, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast to 2032” In detail along with the table of contents:

Hospitals to emerge as a major end-use segment

Sexual health testing market value from the hospitals segment will register notable gains through 2032. High availability of advanced testing equipment in hospitals has made them a preferred healthcare provider. Additionally, these facilities offer a wide range of testing options for various sexually transmitted infections (STIs). They can perform comprehensive panels to detect multiple infections simultaneously or conduct more specialized tests based on specific symptoms or risk factors.

Asia Pacific to capture a decent market share

Asia Pacific sexual health testing market share will grow at a notable CAGR by 2032. High incidence rate of sexually transmitted diseases, coupled with the flourishing healthcare industry in the region, has increased the need for sexual health testing. According to IBEF, in the Union Budget 2023-24, the Indian government secured USD 10.76 billion for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The regional value can also be attributed to rising awareness about STDs such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and others.

Sexual Health Testing Market Players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Hologic, Inc., Allergen, Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, among others

Sexual Health Testing Industry News:

In January 2021, Hologic, Inc., a leading health technology company announced the European launch of its CE-marked Fluent® fluid management system, to help healthcare professionals performing hysteroscopic procedures.

