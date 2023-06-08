Flash News: OKX Wallet - DEX Integrates Stargate Cross-Chain Bridge for Seamless Token Swaps, Supports zkSync Era

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 8, 2023.



OKX Wallet - DEX Integrates Stargate Cross-Chain Bridge for Seamless Token Swaps

OKX Wallet's decentralized exchange (DEX) now offers an integrated Stargate cross-chain bridge, a liquidity transport protocol that allows users to seamlessly swap native tokens between different chains without the need for an intermediate token. This integration reduces the number of steps required for users to obtain their token on the destination chain, and provides them with more cross-chain liquidity and better quotations for their trades.

OKX Wallet - DEX is a one-stop, multi-chain and cross-chain trading aggregator. It supports 200+ DEXs, 20+ public chain swaps and 10+ public chain cross-chain swaps. Additionally, it supports cross-chain swap services between non-Ethereum-Virtual-Machine (non-EVM) networks such as Tron and Bitcoin.

OKX Wallet Supports zkSync Era

OKX Wallet - DEX is proud to announce its integration with zkSync Era, a Layer-2 protocol that scales Ethereum with cutting-edge ZK technology. This integration allows users to easily swap cross-chain to and from the platform, with support for any token. The platform also automatically finds the best route for trading, as well as the cross-chain bridge.

This partnership with zkSync Era makes OKX Wallet one of the first few DEXs to offer cross-chain token swaps via zkSync Era. It also provides OKX Wallet users with access to better prices for any cross-chain token swap on zkSync Era.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com .



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.