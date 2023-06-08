The rating agency Moody’s affirmed Coop Pank’s Credit rating. Bank deposit rating remained on the level of Baa2 with stable outlook.

English Estonian

Moody's Investors Service affirmed the credit rating of Coop Pank AS. Investment grade credit rating with a stable outlook was affirmed at the same level as year ago.

According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank, the confirmation of the credit rating at the current level confirms that the bank has been able to maintain a high quality of the loan portfolio even in difficult times and has shown good profitability. “The confirmation of the rating and stable outlook gives private individuals and businesses additional confidence to become a customer of Coop Pank and keep their money in a domestic financial institution," said Truu.



Ratings affirmed by Moody's Investors Service for Coop Pank AS:

Foreign- and local currency long- and short-term bank deposit rating Baa2/Prime-2

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of Baa1/Prime-2

Baseline credit assessment (BCA) ba1

Adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1

The long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook.

The announcement on the report prepared by Moody’s can be found at https://www.moodys.com/



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 157,600. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.