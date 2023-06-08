Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2023 at 09.00 Finnish time
Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: SCI Finance Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hannu Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33125/13/4
Transaction date: 2023-06-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3448276 Unit price: 0.029 EUR
(2): Volume: 105205 Unit price: 0.03 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 3553481 Volume weighted average price: 0.02903 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hannu Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33122/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-06-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3448276 Unit price: 0.029 EUR
(2): Volume: 105205 Unit price: 0.03 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 3553481 Volume weighted average price: 0.02903 EUR
____________________________________________
In Mikkeli 8 June 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides
automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.