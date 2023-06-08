English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2023 at 09.00 Finnish time

Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: SCI Finance Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hannu Savisalo

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33125/13/4

Transaction date: 2023-06-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3448276 Unit price: 0.029 EUR

(2): Volume: 105205 Unit price: 0.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 3553481 Volume weighted average price: 0.02903 EUR

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hannu Savisalo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33122/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-06-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3448276 Unit price: 0.029 EUR

(2): Volume: 105205 Unit price: 0.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 3553481 Volume weighted average price: 0.02903 EUR

In Mikkeli 8 June 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.