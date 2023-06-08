Change in Innofactor Plc’s Executive Board

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release, on June 8, 2023, at 9:30 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc's CFO Markku Puolanne has decided to assume responsibilities with another employer and has resigned from his position on June 7, 2023. His notice period is four months and last working day with Innofactor shall be October 7, 2023.

Innofactor has initiated actions to hire a new CFO. CEO Sami Ensio shall temporarily take over the CFO's tasks as of October 7, 2023, unless the new CFO to be selected is able to assume the duties by that time.

Espoo, June 8, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles