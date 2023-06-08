Yara opens digital crop nutrition expertise to third parties





Over 100 years of crop nutrition knowledge will be made available to third parties with YaraFX Insight to help drive the transition towards more sustainable agriculture.

Farmers worldwide can now benefit from these capabilities to increase yields on the digital platform of their choice.

Berlin 08.06.2023: Yara International ASA today announced at the 4th World Intelligent Farming Summit, that the company is opening its AgTech portfolio up to third parties through the new agricultural API-solution, YaraFX Insight. The tool will make recommendations based on Yara’s more than 100 years of crop nutrition knowledge, global field trials and over 800 agronomists worldwide, available for integration into third-party digital platforms.

- It is crucial that we collaborate to farm more sustainably, reduce global emissions, maximize yields, and ensure that farmers can prosper. The industry is moving towards stronger collaborations with partners and building interconnectivity between digital services. Yara wants to support as many farmers around the world as possible in growing a nature positive food future, regardless of what platform they chose, says Victoria Pace, VP Yara AgTech.

YaraFX Insight is an API-based solution that enables farmers worldwide to access Yara´s industry leading crop-nutrition knowledge in platform of their choice, offered by Yara´s partners. Yara has developed a portfolio of agronomic, science, and data-based tools, including crop nutrition plans, variable-rate nitrogen application maps, on-field analysis tools, and biomass monitoring maps.

Approximately five million farmers use Yara's digital products. Now, these features can be integrated into the platforms of other leading AgTech providers. This advancement will open the door for newly connected farmers to benefit from industry leading insights, ultimately making it easier for them to improve nutrient use efficiency, crop yield, soil health, and profitability.

- We aim to cover 150 million hectares with our digital services by 2025. The key driver behind this is to support as many farmers as possible to improve their yields based on science and our industry leading crop nutrition knowledge. With YaraFX Insight, we enable a collaborative approach to do so within the growing AgTech industry, says Marcus Birke, Head of Product, AgTech APIs, Yara International.

Yara launched YaraFX Insight Ag-API offering at the 4th World Intelligent Farming Summit in Berlin, where the company also held a keynote on how to put the EU farm to fork strategy into action.

Contacts

Marius Wærhaug Madsen

Press contact

M: +47 977 23 199

E: marius.madsen@yara.com

Marcus Birke

Head of Product, AgTech APIs

marcus.birke@yara.com

Full size photos of YaraFX Insight

Picture 1 - Picture 2

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.