ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 8 JUNE 2023 AT 10.00 A.M.
ROBIT AND SOTREQ LAUNCH COOPERATION IN BRAZIL
Photo from left: Arto Halonen, Group CEO, Robit Plc and Marcelo Orberg, CEO, Sotreq S.A.
Robit Plc and Sotreq S.A. have signed a distribution agreement. Based on the agreement, Sotreq will represent Robit and its products in Brazil.
The partnership between Robit and Sotreq supports Robit's goal to expand the company's market coverage and strengthen its distributor network. Brazil, as a leading economy in Latin America and a major mining country, offers a huge opportunity in this sense.
Arto Halonen, Group CEO, Robit Plc: “We are delighted to start cooperation with Sotreq. Robit's high quality products, combined with Sotreq's strong presence, service and customer base, provide customers in Brazil with a strong partner for their drilling consumables needs."
Marcelo Orberg, CEO, Sotreq S.A. emphasizes: “We believe in the power of collaboration and the strength that comes from companies working together towards a common goal. Through the assumed cooperation with Robit, we are ready to conquer new challenges and continue our journey of growth in the Brazilian market. We are very confident in the expansion of underground mining. For this, it is essential to add technology to the activity, with state-of-the-art accessories, which add productivity to our customers' business.”
Robit specializes in providing top-notch drilling consumables to the global mining and construction industries, enabling its customers to achieve extended drilling capabilities with unparalleled quality. The company's goal is to be the number one drilling consumables company in the world. The company has achieved this through its range of world-class products, including Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical solutions, all known for their high and proven quality. In addition, expert services ensure cost savings on drilling for its customers.
Sotreq's trajectory is marked by entrepreneurship and the conviction that the pursuit of excellence is the path to growth. With more than 80 years of innovation, Sotreq is a national company that provides solutions for new and used equipment, technology, specialized product support, in addition to leasing solutions. It is an official Cat dealership with more than 50 branches distributed in more than 90% of the national territory. It serves the Construction, Mining, Agribusiness, Energy, Forestry, Industrial and Oil & Gas and Maritime market segments with a highly qualified technical team. More information available at www.sotreq.com.br.
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO, Robit Plc, arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Arthur Assis, Commercial Manager, Sotreq S.A., arthur.assis@sotreq.com.br
Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world's number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.