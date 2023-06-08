3DX Industries Upgrades Additive Manufacturing Print Lab

SEATTLE, WA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing, is pleased to announce substantial equipment upgrades to its 3D print lab.

The upgrades include both hardware as well as software upgrades that will significantly increase the production efficiencies within our operations. The software upgrades the operating system to the most current version, which will improve the overall performance of the equipment. The hardware upgrades include new print heads, valves, and common wear parts. Although these hardware upgrades are systemized in the 3D printing industry, our investment into new components ensures we are producing parts at the highest quality and efficiency for our current and future clients.

Roger Janssen, President & CEO, states: “Metal printing technology and processes are continually improving and by implementing these hardware and software upgrades to our print lab and ancillary equipment we will see improved efficiencies in production time, order flow and powder reclamation.” Mr. Janssen further comments; “It is important to stay on the cutting edge of this technology as it evolves and 3DX is committed to maintaining our position as a leader in the industry.”

“These upgrades are an investment into our business and the confidence we have in the industry.” states Nicholas Coriano, VP of East Coast Operations for 3DX Industries. Mr. Coriano further comments; “Investing into these quality additions gives us the opportunity to stay at the forefront of the technology and service new and existing customers with the latest in Metal Printing Technology. These upgrades allow us to offer our clients the very best in 3D Metal Printing Services and Solutions."

3DX Industries, Inc. has been providing 3D printing services to clients on a global scale since 2013. The company is committed to continued growth and success in the ever-evolving world of 3D printing.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

