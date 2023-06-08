African Fiber Market Analysis Report 2023: A Market in the Midst of Transformation - The Arrival of Hyperscale Cables Equiano, 2Africa and PEACE is Bringing More than New Capacity

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of African Fiber - 2023: How a Data Traffic Boom, Hyperscale Subsea Cables and Cloud Services Are Transforming African Fiber Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future of African Fiber report explores all these questions and more. It is the outcome of a long, arduous and ambitious effort - an attempt to provide an in-depth view into key trends, economics and overall potential of the African fiber market, from the first mile to the last mile.

This is a market rife with paradox. Much has been achieved - and yet, so much remains to be done to extend the reach of fiber. International capacity buildout is booming, yet economic value has shifted to terrestrial fiber networks. Only a fraction of available international bandwidth is currently in use - and yet supply is being multiplied by a factor of 4 or 5. The region remains highly fragmented into small regulatory fiefdoms - and yet economic value increasingly requires borderless, continental, on-net scale.

Few markets symbolize the frenetic race to build up Africa's digital infrastructure as much as the fiber market. From the data center to the home, fiber networks provide the pipes that interconnect facilities, cities, countries, and the broader African continent to the global Internet - and to itself.

The African fiber market has witnessed significant infrastructure build over the past decade. Twenty five new Africa-focused submarine cables have landed in the region since 2010, bringing in more than 500 Tbps of potential international capacity. Terrestrial fiber deployments have crossed the 1 million kilometer-mark; dozens of thousands of mobile network sites are being fiberized to support mobile broadband.

Last mile fiber networks now pass more than 10 million homes and businesses across the region, four times more than only five years ago. Today, fiber networks are an essential enabler of what we have called Africa's age of cloud; they are the glue that binds together the African Internet.

The African fiber market is in the midst of significant change. The irrepressible growth of data traffic is exploding IP transit requirements. Soaring demand for cloud and data center connectivity and impending 5G deployments are transforming metro fiber markets. The rollout of software-defined networks (SDN) is transforming how African wholesale capacity is provisioned.

The arrival of hyperscale cables Equiano, 2Africa and PEACE is not just bringing new capacity; the new cables are actively reshaping traditional international capacity sales models, forcing wholesale carriers to evolve their business models.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

On submarine fiber and African international capacity markets

On terrestrial fiber and FTTH

On the outlook for wholesale pricing and revenue

PART I: AFRICA'S INTERNATIONAL CAPACITY BOOM

I. State of international capacity supply

Africa's international capacity : summary highlights

A diverse mix of cables serving Africa, from regional to transcontinental

The region is in the midst of a fourth peak of construction

A market-shifting flow of international capacity is hitting the region

Africa's equipped capacity is set to double

II. An explosion of demand for international and terrestrial capacity

A perfect storm of demand for African wholesale data connectivity

Key Africa wholesale market drivers

A skyrocketing demand, driven by IP transit, cloud and data center ecosystems

Demand vs. supply: oversupplied for now - but undersupplied relative to demand projections

III. Equiano, 2Africa, PEACE, Medusa: charting the impact of hyperscale cables

The hyperscale cables are coming

Why hyperscalers are building: not enough diversity, not enough low-latency supply

Why hyperscalers are building: aging cables vs. gigantic bandwidth requirements

Hyperscale cables: upending African tier-1 capacity acquisition models

How will hyperscale cables impact African markets?

Our impact analysis - the biggest will get bigger

IV. Benchmarking Africa's cable systems

Cable system by design capacity

Cable system by lit capacity - 2024F

Africa submarine CapEx - $7bn of spend

Africa submarine CapEx - new cables are 100x+ more cost-efficient on a per Gbps basis

PART II: TERRESTRIAL FIBER & WHOLESALE CAPACITY MODELS

I. The rise of terrestrial long-haul and metro fiber

Africa's extensive terrestrial fiber deployments over the past decade

Key long-haul market trends - liberalization, premium pricing and migration to IP and dark fiber

Africa terrestrial fiber - the emergence of new digital corridors powered by terrestrial fiber

Who controls African terrestrial fiber?

II. The African FTTH Boom

An African FTTH boom: 10m+ homes passed added over the past decade

An African FTTH boom: nearing the 6m connections mark

South Africa and everyone else - the long tail of African FTTH adoption

Urban FTTH penetration is on the rise

FTTH outlook: a market set to double in size

III. From STM-1 to multigigabit and SDN: the evolution of the African wholesale business model

The evolution of African wholesale pricing - racing to commoditization, just not everywhere

Africa wholesale revenue outlook: a dynamic market sees more growth ahead

Africa wholesale data revenue outlook - table view

Africa top 10 wholesale markets - a table view

PART III THE PANAFRICAN FIBERCO COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The African wholesale data competitive landscape

Africa fiber competitive landscape: MNOs and pan-African fibercos

Africa fiber competitive landscape: regional vs. country-focused fibercos

Africa fiber competitive landscape: state fibercos and FTTH

Africa fiber competitive landscape: Global carriers, utilities and others

Africa top wholesale providers - estimated revenue

Africa top wholesale providers - key fiber assets

Africa top wholesale providers - presence heatmap

PART IV: West & Central Africa

I. West & Central Africa summary market view and key drivers

II. Breaking down the West & Central Africa international capacity market

III. West & Central Africa terrestrial and last mile fiber: at long last, picking up

IV. West & Central Africa - key fiber players and competitive landscape

V. Country Fiber Analysis: Nigeria

VI. Country Fiber Analysis: Cote-d'Ivoire

VI. Country Fiber Analysis: Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

VII. Country Fiber Analysis: Senegal

PART V: East & Horn of Africa

I. East & Horn of Africa summary market view and key drivers

II. Breaking down the East Africa international capacity market

III. East Africa terrestrial and last mile fiber: rapidly maturing, with more growth ahead

IV. East Africa - key fiber players and competitive landscape

V. Country Fiber Analysis: Kenya

VI. Country Fiber Analysis: Tanzania

VI. Country Fiber Analysis: Ethiopia/Uganda

PART VI: South Africa

I. South Africa summary view: accelerated growth and consolidation beckon in mature market

II. Breaking down the South African international capacity market

III. South Africa Terrestrial fiber: dynamic long-haul and booming metro

IV. South Africa last mile fiber

V. Key fiber players and competitive landscape: MNOs, FNOs and a race to consolidation

VI. Wholesale market revenue outlook: more growth ahead

Companies Mentioned

AFR-IX

Angola Cables

ANSUT

Axian

BCS

Bofinet

Camtel

Csquared

Dalkom

Dark Fibre Africa

Djibouti Telecom

Dolphin

Ethio Telecom

Google

GVA

Helios Towers

IPNX

Isocel

Jamii

Kenya Power

Liquid Intelligent Tech

MainOne

Maroc Telecom

Meta

Openserve

Orange

Paratus

PCCW Global

Safaricom

SBIN Benin

Seacom

Senegal Numerique

SIN Togo

SPIN Gabon

Telecom Egypt

Vumatel

Wananchi

WIOCC

