5G Roaming Strategies: Value-Added Services, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027

The latest 5G Roaming Strategies research offers an in-depth market segment analysis into the key market drivers, technologies and regions being innovated through the use of 5G networks for roaming services.
The publisher has found that the total number of 5G roaming connections will increase from 53 million in 2023 to 526 million by 2027. This substantial growth will require the development of new roaming tools that are able to autonomously identify roaming connections as 5G connectivity proliferates. The publisher identified AI-based real-time analytics and roaming fraud mitigation services as two critical solutions that will enable operators to protect their networks against an influx of data traffic from roaming subscribers.
The publisher predicted that amidst the growth of 5G roamers, emerging traffic analytics and anti-fraud solutions must enable the enhanced identification and authentication of roaming connections over 5G networks. However, given the increased complexity of 5G networks, the publisher anticipated current roaming analytics services will be insufficient in monitoring 5G roaming connections, and the subsequent increase in mobile roaming data.
To maximise the benefits from these new 5G roaming services, operators must invest in 5G NGCs (Next-generation Cores), which are highly virtualised and can more efficiently assess traffic and connectivity. By deploying NGCs, roaming vendors can better protect networks' processing power and signalling capabilities amidst rising levels of roaming data consumption. This will ensure a continuous level of service essential to attracting high-spending enterprise customers.
Additionally, the publisher predicted that 5G NGCs will be imperative to enabling operators to handle the growth of data from roaming subscribers, forecasting that 5G data roaming traffic will rise by 3,500% over the next four years.
An inability to detect roaming connections that use valuable network bandwidth risks diminishing the user experience for the operator's own subscribers. To maintain high-quality services for their subscribers, operators must invest in roaming solutions that can efficiently identify roaming connections that consume large amounts of cellular data.
This research suite includes:
- Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)
- Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)
- Data & Forecasting (PDF)
- 5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)
- 12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform
Key Market Statistics - Roaming Connections
Market Size in 2023:
- 53mn
Market Size in 2027:
- 526mn
2023 to 2027 Market Growth:
- 900%
Key Features
Regional Analysis: Comprehensive coverage featuring regional market analysis on the future of the market in a select 60 countries split by 8 key regions; analysing each region's full potential using the following criteria, paired with supplementary 5-year forecast data.
Value-added Services Evaluation: The landscape overview assesses 5G influence on value-added roaming services and provides recommendations to operators and roaming service providers on how to utilise these value-added services to reduce key major factors affecting revenue leakage and maximise return on investment, including:
- Data & Financial Clearing
- GPX (GPS Exchange) & IPX (IP Exchange)
- Permanent Roaming
- Roaming Analytics
- Roaming Hubs
- Sponsored Roaming
- Steering of Roaming
Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 15 roaming service providers; positioning them as either an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger. Our Competitor Leaderboard scores these companies on a number of criteria including their size of operations in the space, their extent and breadth of market partnerships, sophistication of their platforms, and the publisher's view on each company's innovation and future business prospects.
The companies included in the 5G Roaming Strategies Competitor Leaderboard are:
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- BICS
- Cellusys
- Comfone
- Deutsche Telekom Carrier
- EMnify
- Etisalat Carrier & Wholesale
- iBASIS
- Mobileum
- Nextgen Clearing
- Syniverse
- Tata Communications
- Telefonica Global Solutions
- TOMIA
- Vodafone Roaming Services
Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for the market growth of 5G roaming connections and traffic, total data roaming revenue from 5G connections and total global roaming revenue. Metrics are split by our 8 key forecast regions and the 60 countries listed below:
North America:
- Canada, US
Latin America:
- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay
West Europe:
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK
Central & East Europe:
- Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Far East & China:
- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea
Indian Subcontinent:
- Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan
Rest of Asia Pacific:
- Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Africa & Middle East:
- Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates
Key Questions Answered
- What is driving the development of 5G-enabled value-added services within the roaming market?
- How will the increasing usage of 5G connectivity impact the roaming market?
- How does the increased quality of 5G roaming data connections impact roaming vendors?
- What impact will 5G have on roaming and permanently roaming IoT connections?
- Which vendors have the largest market share in 5G roaming?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myw7kj
