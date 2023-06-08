Global Home Healthcare Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Increased Comfort and Patient Convenience Drives Adoption

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Healthcare Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market size attained a value of USD 298.3 billion in 2022 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

With this growth rate, the market is anticipated to attain a value of USD 710.5 billion by 2031.



Home Healthcare Market: Introduction



Home healthcare refers to healthcare services provided in a patient's home by trained healthcare professionals, including nurses, therapists, and home health aides. These services are designed to help patients recover from an illness or injury, manage a chronic medical condition, or receive end-of-life care in the comfort and privacy of their own home.

Home healthcare can include a range of services, including medical care such as wound care, medication management, and rehabilitation therapy, as well as personal care such as assistance with bathing, grooming, and dressing. Home healthcare providers may also offer education and support to help patients and their families manage their healthcare needs.



The benefits of home healthcare include increased patient comfort and convenience, improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and increased patient satisfaction. Home healthcare can be an effective alternative to hospitalization or nursing home care, particularly for patients who require ongoing medical supervision but do not need 24-hour care. Overall, home healthcare can provide patients with a higher quality of life by allowing them to receive healthcare services in the comfort and familiarity of their own home, surrounded by their loved ones.



Home Healthcare Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into product type, diseases type, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Devices

Services

Software

Market Breakup by Diseases Type

Heart Diseases

Hypertension

Bone and Joint Diseases

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Obesity

Dementia/Alzheimer's Diseases

Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS)

Parkinson's Diseases

Smoking

Asthma

Depression

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Home Healthcare Market Scenario



The home healthcare market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by several factors such as the rising aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing preference for personalized and convenient healthcare services. Home healthcare services refer to medical and non-medical care services provided to patients in their homes.



The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for home healthcare services, as people are increasingly avoiding hospitals and healthcare facilities to reduce their exposure to the virus. This has led to a surge in demand for telehealth services, remote monitoring devices, and other home healthcare solutions.



The home healthcare market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and large players offering a wide range of services. Some of the key players in the market include Amedisys, Inc., Bayada Home Health Care, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., and Kindred at Home. The market is also characterized by a high degree of innovation, with companies investing in advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning to improve the quality and efficiency of their services.



Overall, the home healthcare market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for personalized and convenient healthcare services. However, the market also faces several challenges such as reimbursement issues, regulatory constraints, and the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.



Key Players in the Global Home Healthcare Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the home healthcare market. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Omron Healthcare, Inc

Air Liquide

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

DaVita Inc

Cardinal Health

Sunrise Medical

General Electric

A&D Company, Limited

BAYADA Home Health Care

Invacare Corporation

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Baxter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Healthcare at Home

Linde plc

