United States Infusion Therapy Market Report 2023: Market to Exceed $3.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by High Demand in Outpatient Care

The Infusion Therapy Device Market in the United States had a valuation of $3 billion in 2022. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, it is estimated to surpass $3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Throughout this medical market research, the publisher analyzed over 40 Infusion Therapy companies across the United States and used their comprehensive methodology to understand the market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and to create accurate forecasts.

The full report suite on the U.S. Market for Infusion Therapy Devices includes extensive analysis on the following segments: Infusion Pump Market, Intravenous Set Market, Needleless Connector Market, Stopcock Market, Intravenous Filter Market, and the Blood Transfusion Market.

Infusion Therapy Market Insights

The infusion therapy device market, being mature and stable, is expected to witness limited growth in unit sales. Infusion pumps and intravenous (IV) sets, which are the two largest segments of the market, have already reached saturation points in terms of installed base and unit sales.

The established nature of infusion therapy restricts any significant expansion possibilities. Although premium-priced products with advanced features are available in the market, they have had limited success in driving market growth, as there is little evidence that these features and accessories improve clinical outcomes with routine use. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market growth will be constrained in terms of both unit sales and average selling prices.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, the one area of the infusion therapy device market that is witnessing substantial growth is the outpatient settings market. Patients are now receiving treatments in places like homecare, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, resulting in a higher cost per device. Due to the limited purchasing power of these alternate care sites, infusion therapy products become pricier.

U.S. Infusion Therapy Market Share Insights

The presence of a few dominant players in the infusion therapy device market is likely to result in sustained high prices, driving growth throughout the forecast period. With a limited number of major competitors producing products across multiple segments that are intended to be used together, healthcare providers often prefer to purchase from a single manufacturer. To address this trend, many companies are expanding their product offerings, leading to increased competition and further market growth in the future.

Becton Dickinson emerged as the market leader in the U.S. infusion therapy device and consumables market in 2022. Its acquisition of CareFusion in 2015 served as a stepping stone to enter the market, and the company has since then strengthened its position by gradually expanding its market share in intravenous (IV) devices. Becton Dickinson is present in almost every major market segment and dominates in the top three segments, namely infusion pumps, IV sets, and needleless connectors.

ICU Medical secured the second position in the U.S. infusion therapy device market, with significant market shares in infusion pump, IV set, and needleless connector markets. Moreover, the company was the top player in the stopcock market in the United States. In 2022, ICU Medical made a significant acquisition by taking over Smiths Medical. With the anticipated product launches in the infusion therapy device market during the forecast period, ICU Medical is expected to witness growth in its market share.

Baxter held the third position in the U.S. infusion therapy device and consumables market in 2022. Although the company does not lead in any of the major segments such as infusion pumps, IV sets, needleless connectors, stopcocks, and blood transfusion sets, it offers a comprehensive range of products in all these segments. Baxter has established itself as a significant player in the market by providing high-quality products and leveraging its vast distribution network to reach a broad customer base.

Research Scope Summary

Regions: North America (United States)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Research Database

Data types included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Infusion Therapy Device market

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Infusion Therapy Market in the US

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT Analysis for all Leading Competitors

Detailed Market Segmentation

Infusion Pumps Market - The market is broken down into segments accordingly:

Large Volume Pump - Care Setting, Modularity, and MRI Compatibility.

Syringe Pump - Care Setting and Modularity

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump - Care Setting

Electronic Ambulatory Pump - Care Setting

Disposal Ambulatory Pump - Device Type and Care Setting

Intravenous Sets Market - The market is broken down into segments accordingly:

Pump Set - Device Type, By Light Protection, By Patient Age, Care Setting

Gravity Set - by Application and Care Setting

Secondary Set - Care Setting

Extension Set - By configuration, By IV Filter, By Stopcock, By Flow Control, and Care Setting

Needleless Connectors Market - The Market is Segmented by:

Valve Type

Device Type

Antimicrobial Coating

Care Setting

Stopcocks Market - The Market is Segmented by:

Flow Type

Care Setting

Intravenous Filters Market - The Market is Segmented By:

Care Setting

Blood Transfusion Sets Market - The Market is Segmented By:

Device Type - Single-Chamber and Dual-Chamber

Care Setting

