Web Application Firewall Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Imperva, Barracuda Networks, F5 Networks, Qualys & More

The global web application firewall market is expected to grow from $4.25 billion in 2022 to $5.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The web application firewall market is expected to reach $9.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The increase in the number of cyber-attack and data breach activities is expected to propel the web application firewall market going forward. A cyberattack and data breach is a malicious and intentional attempt by an individual or a group to breach the information system of another person or organization. It is used to gain unauthorized access, corrupt, disrupt, disable, and control someone's computer.

A web application firewall prevents and protects the web application from cyber attacks and keeps the data safe. For instance, according to the cybersecurity threatscape report by Positive Technologies, a Russia-based cybersecurity company, the number of cyberattacks increased by 17% in Q1 of 2021 as compared to Q1 2020, and it increased by 1.2% as compared to Q4 2020.

Furthermore, according to the 2022 cost of a data breach report published by IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) , the average cost of a data breach increased 2.6%, from USD 4.24 million in 2021 to USD 4.35 million in 2022. Therefore, the increase in the number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is significantly contributing to the growth of the web application firewall market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the web application firewall market. Major players in operating web application firewalls are adopting cloud-based website firewalls and advanced WAF technology that employs behavioral analytics, proactive bot defense, and application-layer data encryption.

For instance, in May 2022, StackPath, a US-based edge computing platform provider, launched StackPath Web Application Firewall (SP//WAF) by subscription. It offers monthly WAF usage and increased access to new and extra features like specialized sanction screens and sophisticated rules extensions, professional services, and technical support. The powerful threat-detection capabilities that set SP/WAF are available to businesses of all sizes in a package that cost-effectively satisfies their specific security, use, and operations-management requirements.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the web application firewall market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web application firewall report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the web application firewall market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



