IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Advanced Monitoring Solutions Boosts Sector

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market is expected to grow from $4.19 billion in 2022 to $4.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market is expected to grow to $7.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The growing demand for advanced monitoring solutions is expected to propel the growth of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market. Smart monitoring solutions and devices are products integrated with intelligence technologies like sensor networks that gather data from the environment. These IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring technology integrate IoT and automation into consumer devices to make them work intelligently.

These technologies track the location and status of assets and equipment, allowing real-time visibility into critical asset locations. Such integrated and intelligent technology demand increases the use of IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring due to the growing importance and concern about safety, security, and convenience. For instance, in an article published by McKinsey & Company, a management consulting company, the global number of IoT-connected devices is expected to increase to 43 billion by 2023, nearly tripling from 2018. Therefore, the growing demand for advanced monitoring solutions will drive the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market. Major companies operating in IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, In April 2021, Sierra Wireless, a Canada-based communications equipment company, launched Acculink Cargo, a new managed IoT solution for asset tracking. Acculink Cargo allows firms to avoid shipping delays, minimize dwell time, protect against theft, and troubleshoot environmental factors resulting in asset damage.



In May 2022, Astrocast, a Europe-based nanosatellite IoT network operator, acquired Hiber for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition increases the development of additional satellite-enabled IoT devices, accelerating Astrocast's OEM strategy. Hiber is a Netherlands-based IoT-as-a-Service provider.



North America was the largest region in the IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market in 2022. The regions covered in the IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for iot based asset tracking and monitoring? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The iot based asset tracking and monitoring market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi; Bluetooth; Cellular; NB-IoT; LoRa; SigFox; UWB; GNSS; Other Connectivity Types

2) By Technology: Device Management; Application Management; Network Management

3) By Application: Livestock Monitoring; Automotive; Railways; Aviation; Manufacturing; Cold Chain Monitoring; Other Applications



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.67 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Characteristics



3. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies



4. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Size And Growth



6. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Segmentation

7. IoT Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Quectel Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telit Corporate Group

u-blox AG

Sequans Communications S.A.

Nordic Semiconductor

GosuncnWelink Corporation

Laird Connectivity

Thales Group

Semtech Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

MeiG Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tlm8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment