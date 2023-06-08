Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $253.59 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Agriculture Equipment Market size was valued at USD 155.68 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 163.46 billion in 2022 to USD 253.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).



Agriculture equipment refers to various machines and tools used in farming operations such as plowing, planting, harvesting, and irrigation. The global agriculture equipment market includes different types of equipment such as tractors, harvesters, sprayers, and irrigation systems. The market has been growing steadily due to the increasing demand for food and the need to improve agricultural productivity.



Segments covered in this report



Agriculture Equipment Market is segmented based on the product, application, and region. Based on the product, the global agriculture equipment market is segmented as tractors, soil preparation & cultivation, harvesting, crop processing & irrigation, spraying & handling equipment, and others. Based on application, the global agriculture equipment market is segmented as land development, threshing and harvesting, plant protection, and after agro-processing. Based on region, Agriculture Equipment Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



Drivers



The global agriculture equipment market is the increasing demand for food due to population growth. As the global population continues to grow, there is a greater need to produce more food using efficient and sustainable farming practices. This has led to a rise in demand for agriculture equipment that can improve productivity and reduce labor costs. the market is the adoption of precision agriculture technologies. These technologies include GPS, sensors, and data analytics, which can help farmers optimize their operations and improve crop yields. This has led to an increase in demand for agriculture equipment that is equipped with these technologies.



Restraints



Despite the growing demand for agriculture equipment, there are some factors that are hindering market growth. One of the major restraints is the high cost of equipment, which can make it unaffordable for small and medium-sized farmers. Additionally, the lack of access to financing and credit can also limit the ability of farmers to purchase new equipment.



Market Trends



The global agriculture equipment market is the development of autonomous and robotic equipment. These machines can perform farming tasks without human intervention, improving efficiency and reducing labor costs. The use of these machines can also reduce the environmental impact of agriculture by minimizing the use of chemicals and reducing soil compaction.

The increasing use of telematics and data analytics in agriculture equipment. These technologies can provide real-time information about equipment performance, crop yields, and soil conditions, allowing farmers to optimize their operations and improve productivity.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $163.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $253.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





