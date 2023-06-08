Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $253.59 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Agriculture Equipment Market size was valued at USD 155.68 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 163.46 billion in 2022 to USD 253.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
Agriculture equipment refers to various machines and tools used in farming operations such as plowing, planting, harvesting, and irrigation. The global agriculture equipment market includes different types of equipment such as tractors, harvesters, sprayers, and irrigation systems. The market has been growing steadily due to the increasing demand for food and the need to improve agricultural productivity.
Segments covered in this report
Agriculture Equipment Market is segmented based on the product, application, and region. Based on the product, the global agriculture equipment market is segmented as tractors, soil preparation & cultivation, harvesting, crop processing & irrigation, spraying & handling equipment, and others. Based on application, the global agriculture equipment market is segmented as land development, threshing and harvesting, plant protection, and after agro-processing. Based on region, Agriculture Equipment Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
Drivers
The global agriculture equipment market is the increasing demand for food due to population growth. As the global population continues to grow, there is a greater need to produce more food using efficient and sustainable farming practices. This has led to a rise in demand for agriculture equipment that can improve productivity and reduce labor costs. the market is the adoption of precision agriculture technologies. These technologies include GPS, sensors, and data analytics, which can help farmers optimize their operations and improve crop yields. This has led to an increase in demand for agriculture equipment that is equipped with these technologies.
Restraints
Despite the growing demand for agriculture equipment, there are some factors that are hindering market growth. One of the major restraints is the high cost of equipment, which can make it unaffordable for small and medium-sized farmers. Additionally, the lack of access to financing and credit can also limit the ability of farmers to purchase new equipment.
Market Trends
The global agriculture equipment market is the development of autonomous and robotic equipment. These machines can perform farming tasks without human intervention, improving efficiency and reducing labor costs. The use of these machines can also reduce the environmental impact of agriculture by minimizing the use of chemicals and reducing soil compaction.
The increasing use of telematics and data analytics in agriculture equipment. These technologies can provide real-time information about equipment performance, crop yields, and soil conditions, allowing farmers to optimize their operations and improve productivity.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|157
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$163.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$253.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Wheel of Fortune
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Secondary & Primary Data Sources
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Assumptions & Limitations
- Parent Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Key Market Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline Product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Top Investment Analysis
- Key Success Factor
- Degree of Competition
- Market Dynamics & Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions
- Political Impact
- Economic Impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
- Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Product
- Market Overview
- Tractors
- Soil Preparation & Cultivation
- Harvesting
- Crop Processing & Irrigation
- Spraying & Handling Equipment
- Others
- Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Application
- Market Overview
- L
- Development
- Threshing
- Harvesting
- Plant Protection
- After Agro-Processing
- Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Usa
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (Mea)
- Gcc Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
- Competitive Landscape
- Top 5 Player Comparison
- Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021
- Strategies Adopted by Key Market Players
- Top Winning Strategies
- by Development
- by Company
- by Year
- Recent Activities in the Market
- Key Companies Market Share (%), 2021
- Key Company Profiles
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AGCO Corporation
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- CLAAS KGaA mbH
- Kubota Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Kuhn Group
- Escorts Limited
- JCB Limited
- Yanmar Co., Ltd.
- Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A.
- Iseki & Co., Ltd.
- TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
- Bucher Industries AG
- SDF S.p.A.
- Krone Group
- Escorts Agri Machinery
- Doosan Infracore
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bobcat Company
