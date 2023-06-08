Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Size & Share to Surpass $6.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market is valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The government has been actively supporting the sanitary napkin industry. The introduction of high absorption capabilities in sanitary napkins by companies has been made possible due to technological breakthroughs, such as superabsorbent fibre technology, which has helped the market for sanitary napkins in India. In India, the demand for sanitary napkins is partly fuelled by growing knowledge of menstruation hygiene.

We forecast that the pharmacies in the biodegradable sanitary napkins market sales will account for more than 47% of total sales by 2030. The pharmacy industry is being driven by the rise of independent and chain pharmacies and the availability of prescription drugs in mass merchants and supermarkets in nations like the United States and the United Kingdom. Also, the category is expanding because of the quick uptake of automation technology such pharmacies bots, dispensed systems, and handling systems.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Women's Population Support Market Expansion

The primary factor for the market expansion is the population of women in emerging economies. They are far comfier and less harmful to the environment and your health. Also fuelling the market's expansion in India is using premium, environmentally friendly raw materials for producing these sanitary pads. Biodegradable paper towels Biodegradable pads decompose completely. The fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) found that Indian women between 15 and 24 use sanitary pads the most frequently. According to the data, 49.6% of women use cloth pads compared to 64.4% who use standard sanitary pads. Sanitary pads may feel cosy, but they contain ingredients with hazards, including sores and skin infections. Experts support organic cotton pads because of this.

Increased Demand for Using Cotton Sanitary Napkins Drives the Market Growth

When you switch to reusable cotton pads, you'll first notice that your allergies, thrush, or skin rashes have disappeared, unlike synthetic pads, which because of humid temperatures, encourage the growth of bacteria, germs, and fungal infections. Because they are smoother than discarded menstrual pads and goods, these pads prevent such occurrences on the skin and do not cause skin irritation or other problems. Reusable cotton pads improve your health and decrease the quantity of biodegradable waste, lowering pollution and toxicity in the environment. This is the moment to move to a more environmentally friendly and healthy method of managing your menstrual period.

Top Players in the Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market

Bamboo Babe (Australia)

Delia Oy (Finland)

EnviroPro (Kenya)

Heyday (U.S)

MatrixCare (Bristol)

Planer (London)

Plastic free (India)

Sparkle (Sweden)

Top Trends in the Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins industry is the growing demand for banana fibre sanitary napkins. Another important element fuelling the market growth is using non-cotton raw materials in manufacturing organic sanitary napkins, such as wood pulp and banana fibre. Since they're made from the same basic materials as conventional sanitary napkins, organic sanitary napkins perform the same functions. Their negligible carbon impact also aids in the preservation of the ecosystem. For instance, Saatchi Pads, an Indian company, produces sanitary napkins that are environmentally friendly, utilizing banana fibre that farmers provide.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the biodegradable sanitary napkins industry is its increasing trend of using pharmacy stores. The quick growth positively impacts the market growth and upgrading existing pharmacies to boost market penetration. The growth can be attributed to both the high volume of sales in retail establishments and the wide distribution of organic sanitary products. Women also feel confident shopping in physical places since they can get information about a product and feel the things to see how they feel.



Top Report Findings

Based on the material type, most of the biodegradable sanitary napkins market's revenue is controlled by the cotton category. Cotton that has been chemically treated and degreased is used to make cotton pads. These pads are the thickest of all cotton varieties and easily absorb fluids. In medicine, cotton napkins are used for topical formulation to halt or prevent bleeding from small punctures like injections or venepuncture. Cotton that is supple, absorbent, and hygienic guards against infections and rashes.





Based on the distributional channel, the pharmacies category controls most of the biodegradable sanitary napkins market's revenue. A pharmacy also referred to as a local pharmacy, is a business that sells medications. The pharmacy market has been included in our classification of the entire retail drug market. The retail drug market includes the founders and operators of pharmacies and retail drug establishments. One of the key market trends is the adoption of new industrial automation in pharmacies.



Recent Developments in the Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market

June 2021- A digital pharmacy named Madly Pharmacy revealed that it intended to buy the pharmacy chain Pharmacal to increase its market reach to thirty.

A digital pharmacy named Madly Pharmacy revealed that it intended to buy the pharmacy chain Pharmacal to increase its market reach to thirty. MAR 2021: Care Form Labs Private Limited, a start-up focused on design-led social innovation, redesigned "Menstrual Cups" to make them simple to use and switch. It was the country of India's first experimental menstruation cup. Onery Menstrual Cup was a sustainable menstruation hygiene brand introduced alongside the product on March 8, International Women's Day.

Cotton Category in Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market to Generate Over 34% Revenue

Based on the material type, the Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins market is divided into Bamboo-Corn, Cotton, Banana Fibber and Others.

The cotton market was the largest by application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Cotton is renowned for being a soft fabric for the skin. Moreover, cotton allows your skin to breathe and prevents allergies and diseases. It effectively absorbs moisture and transfers it to the absorbent core, lowering the risk of fungus infections. No chemicals, scents, or poisons produce the organic pads. Hence, organic pads assist in keeping you healthy and fresh throughout such days by not upsetting the lady parts natural pH balance.

On the other hand, the bamboo corn category is anticipated to grow significantly. When comparing bamboo and cotton napkins for flow control, bamboo fibre provides up to 40% more comprehensive coverage than cotton. Even if your flow is lighter, cotton is still a good choice. During your cycle, we advise switching between bamboo and cotton items. Bamboo has no chemicals and is less irritating. Because of this, bamboo is the ideal choice for people with sensitive skin. Moreover, it breathes better than cotton, making it more comfortable.

North America Region in Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market to Generate More 41.30% Revenue

The North America region is projected to do so in the coming years. The production, marketing, and sales of fake feminine sanitary wipes like sanitary napkins have increased in this region with the market's growing opportunity and emerging acceptability of feminine hygiene. Menstrual cleanliness has become more important, so consumers often opt for sanitary pads. The market for sanitary pads in the Indian feminine hygiene sector has grown due to this tendency. A growing number of domestic start-ups, NGOs, and self-help groups are attempting to enter the market by overcoming the industry's significant obstacles due to the country's increased attention to feminine hygiene.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to develop the fastest in the biodegradable sanitary napkins market. This is because more women are learning about the advantages of using organic feminine hygiene products. The demand for customized products devoid of chemicals has increased due to consumers' growing awareness of hygiene and health. These elements compelled producers to improve their product lines to compel changes in consumer demands.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Bamboo-Corn

Cotton

Banana Fibre

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Organic Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR 22.50% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Bamboo Babe, Carmesi, Delipap Oy, EnviroBren, Heyday, Natracare, Planera, Plastfree, Saathi, Sparkle

