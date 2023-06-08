Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Modern Agriculture Practices Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the controlled release fertilizer market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global controlled release fertilizer market reached a value of nearly $2,910.0 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $2,910.0 million in 2022 to $4,380.0 million in 2027 at a rate of 8.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2027 and reach $7,450.0 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in demand for agricultural products, a rise in demand for a vegan diet and an increased organic food demand. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were environmental impacts of fertilizers and the COVID-19 impact.



Going forward, an increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices, an increasing population, rising government initiatives and robust research and development activities will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the controlled release fertilizer market in the future include fluctuating cost of raw materials of fertilizers and the Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The controlled release fertilizer market is segmented by type into slow release, nitrogen stabilizers and coated and encapsulated. The coated and encapsulated market was the largest segment of the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by type, accounting for 43.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the nitrogen stabilizers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.



The controlled release fertilizer market is segmented by form into liquid, granular and powder. The granular market was the largest segment of the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by form, accounting for 60.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the liquid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.



The controlled release fertilizer market is segmented by application into foliar, fertigation, soil and other applications. The soil market was the largest segment of the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by application, accounting for 65.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the fertigation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027.



The controlled release fertilizer market is segmented by end-use into grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, commercial crops, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals and other end uses. The fruits and vegetables market was the largest segment of the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by end-use, accounting for 47.6% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the pulses and oilseeds segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the controlled release fertilizer market, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the controlled release fertilizer market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.0% and 8.9% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.5% and 7.7% respectively.



The global controlled release fertilizers market is highly concentrated, with a few large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 59.13% of the total market in 2021. The market concentration can be attributed to the high barriers to entry, in terms of high costs and the stringent regulations set up by the regulatory authorities. Yara International ASA was the largest competitor with 14.92% of the market, followed by Kingenta with 10.60%, Nutrien Ltd. with 7.81%, ICL Group with 6.91%, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A with 5.12%, Jcam Agri with 4.54%, Helena chemical company with 3.83%, Haifa Chemicals with 3.45%, Compo Expert GMbh with 1.29% and Nufarm Ltd with 0.65%.



The top opportunities in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by type will arise in the coated and encapsulated segment, which will gain $632.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by form will arise in the granular segment, which will gain $905.3 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by application will arise in the soil segment, which will gain $957.7 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the controlled release fertilizer market segmented by end-use will arise in the fruits and vegetables segment, which will gain $668.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The controlled release fertilizer market size will gain the most in the USA at $375.4 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the controlled release fertilizer market include focus on technological advancements, product innovation, increasing investments, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the controlled release fertilizer market include focus on enhancing business operations through the launch of new products.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for controlled release fertilizer? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The controlled release fertilizer market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider controlled release fertilizer market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the controlled release fertilizer market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global controlled release fertilizer market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type, by form, by application and by end-use in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes recommendations for controlled release fertilizer providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2910 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7450 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

