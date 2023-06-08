New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internal Neuromodulation Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466712/?utm_source=GNW

, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., Micron Medical Corporation, LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Accellent Inc., Neuros Medical Inc., and Nevro Corp.



The global internal neuromodulation devices market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2022 to $10.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The internal neuromodulation devices market is expected to reach $17.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The internal neuromodulation devices market consists of sales of electrodes, leads, receivers, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Internal neuromodulation devices refer to a type of medical devices that are implanted inside the body to provide electrical stimulation to specific areas of the nervous system. These devices are used to treat various neurological and psychiatric conditions and can significantly relieve patients.



North America was the largest region in the internal neuromodulation devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in internal neuromodulation devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of internal neuromodulation devices are spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and gastric neurostimulators.The various types of technologies including internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation, that includes biomaterials such as metallic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, and ceramic biomaterials.



These are used for several applications, such as failed back surgery syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, urinary incontinence, epilepsy, and gastroparesis, and are used by various end-users, including hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and community healthcare.



The increasing incidence of neurologic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the internal neuromodulation devices market going forward.Neurologic diseases are a broad category of disorders that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body.



Internal neuromodulation devices are medical devices used to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders by delivering electrical stimulation to specific areas of the nervous system, which can relieve symptoms such as chronic pain, movement disorders, and mood disorders.They can improve patients quality of life by reducing symptoms and allowing them to perform daily activities more easily.



For instance, in May 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, Alzheimer’s disease affected an estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older. This number is expected to nearly triple to 14 million by 2060. Moreover, the number of people living with the disease doubles every five years after the age of 65. Therefore, the increasing incidence of neurologic diseases is driving the growth of the internal neuromodulation devices market.



Innovative technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the internal neuromodulation devices market.Major companies operating in the internal neuromodulation devices segment are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Neuromod Device Ltd., an Ireland-based medical equipment manufacturer, announced that its Lenire® system had been granted De Novo clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Lenire® system uses a combination of sound stimulation and tongue stimulation to treat tinnitus, a neurological disorder characterized by ringing in the ears. The Lenire system uses a dual-pronged approach to neurostimulation. Bluetooth headphones play unique sounds that are intended to stimulate the auditory nerve, while Neuromod’s Tonguetip device is inserted into the mouth and transmits moderate electrical stimulation to the tongue’s surface. Now that the otolaryngologist has access to innovative Lenire technology, he or she can recommend it to patients whose tinnitus is having at least a moderately negative impact on their lives.



In March 2022, Electromedical Products International (EPI), a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, acquired Pulvinar Neuro for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, Pulvinar is better equipped to promote the creation and marketing of its patented technologies, such as transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS).



Additionally, the business will enhance its cloud-enabled digital treatments for mental and neurological conditions as well as its customized feedback stimulation. Pulvinar Neuro is a US-based medical technology company that has developed a deep brain stimulation (DBS) system for treating neurological and psychiatric disorders.



The countries covered in the internal neuromodulation devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The internal neuromodulation devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides internal neuromodulation devices market statistics, including internal neuromodulation devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a internal neuromodulation devices market share, detailed internal neuromodulation devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the internal neuromodulation devices industry. This internal neuromodulation devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

