Global Natural Stone And Marble Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $48.52 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Stone And Marble Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product type, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Natural Stone And Marble Market size was valued at USD 34092.41 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 35456.11 million in 2022 to USD 48524.13 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global natural stone and marble market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand from the construction industry for high-quality building materials. Natural stone and marble are durable, aesthetically pleasing, and available in a variety of colors and patterns, making them a popular choice for flooring, countertops, and wall cladding. The market is also being driven by rising consumer interest in eco-friendly and sustainable products.
Segments covered in this report
Global Natural Stone and Marble Market is segmented based on the product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into granite, limestone, marble (black, red, brown, pink, yellow, green, and others), sandstone, slate, and others.
Based on application, the market is segmented into building and constructions, monumental, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Drivers
The Global Natural Stone and Marble Market has been experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of stone wall claddings among homeowners.
Natural stone products are known for their durability and can last for many years with minimal maintenance. They are frequently used in public areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.
Restraints
The increasing adoption of artificial stone is impeding the growth of the stone industry, as advancements in alternative product categories such as ceramic and LVT allow manufacturers to offer realistic stone visuals at a lower cost than natural stone. The use of these materials, which often have rough surfaces, is presenting a challenge to the expansion of the natural stone industry.
However, the fact that ceramic and LVT products are typically used for flooring presents a significant opportunity for the installation of natural stone and marble in vertical applications.
Trends
The construction industry is seeking greater sustainability, and as a result, natural building materials are becoming increasingly popular. Customers are willing to pay more for the genuine appearance and durability of materials such as real stone and marble. High-end buyers are particularly interested in expensive natural stones like White Statuario marble, which are commonly used for decorative purposes in upscale building projects, home renovations, and restoration efforts.
The market is driven by demand for vibrant colors and unique vein patterns, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. Moreover, there is a growing preference for white-colored materials, and natural stone and marble are being increasingly utilized for exterior residential purposes.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|157
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$35456.11 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48524.13 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Wheel of Fortune
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Secondary & Primary Data Sources
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Assumptions & Limitations
- Parent Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Key Market Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline Product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Top Investment Analysis
- Key Success Factor
- Degree of Competition
- Market Dynamics & Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions
- Political Impact
- Economic Impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
- Global Natural Stone and Marble Market by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Granite
- Limestone
- Marble (Black
- Red
- Brown
- Pink
- Yellow
- Green
- Others)
- Sandstone
- Slate
- Others
- Global Natural Stone and Marble Market by Application
- Market Overview
- Building
- Constructions
- Monumental
- Others.
- Global Natural Stone and Marble Market Size by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Usa
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (Mea)
- Gcc Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.
- Polycor Inc.
- Vetter Stone Company
- Cosentino S.A.
- Laticrete International, Inc.
- Indiana Limestone Company, Inc.
- Delta Stone Products, Inc.
- Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda.
- Hanwha L&C Corporation
- Hilltop Granites
- Pokarna Limited
- The Stone Quarry of Jupiter, Inc.
- Duracite, Inc.
- Rock Solid Granite & Marble, Inc.
- Universal Marble & Granite Group Ltd.
- USA Marble LLC
- Caesarstone Ltd.
- AGM Imports
- Marble of the World
- Granitex Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc9r5b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment