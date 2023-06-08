Global Natural Stone And Marble Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $48.52 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Stone And Marble Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product type, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Natural Stone And Marble Market size was valued at USD 34092.41 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 35456.11 million in 2022 to USD 48524.13 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).



The global natural stone and marble market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand from the construction industry for high-quality building materials. Natural stone and marble are durable, aesthetically pleasing, and available in a variety of colors and patterns, making them a popular choice for flooring, countertops, and wall cladding. The market is also being driven by rising consumer interest in eco-friendly and sustainable products.



Segments covered in this report



Global Natural Stone and Marble Market is segmented based on the product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into granite, limestone, marble (black, red, brown, pink, yellow, green, and others), sandstone, slate, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into building and constructions, monumental, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Drivers



The Global Natural Stone and Marble Market has been experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of stone wall claddings among homeowners.

Natural stone products are known for their durability and can last for many years with minimal maintenance. They are frequently used in public areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.



Restraints



The increasing adoption of artificial stone is impeding the growth of the stone industry, as advancements in alternative product categories such as ceramic and LVT allow manufacturers to offer realistic stone visuals at a lower cost than natural stone. The use of these materials, which often have rough surfaces, is presenting a challenge to the expansion of the natural stone industry.

However, the fact that ceramic and LVT products are typically used for flooring presents a significant opportunity for the installation of natural stone and marble in vertical applications.



Trends



The construction industry is seeking greater sustainability, and as a result, natural building materials are becoming increasingly popular. Customers are willing to pay more for the genuine appearance and durability of materials such as real stone and marble. High-end buyers are particularly interested in expensive natural stones like White Statuario marble, which are commonly used for decorative purposes in upscale building projects, home renovations, and restoration efforts.

The market is driven by demand for vibrant colors and unique vein patterns, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. Moreover, there is a growing preference for white-colored materials, and natural stone and marble are being increasingly utilized for exterior residential purposes.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35456.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48524.13 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Market Overview

Wheel of Fortune

Research Methodology

Information Procurement

Secondary & Primary Data Sources

Market Size Estimation

Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Key Market Insights

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem of the Market

IP Analysis

Trade Analysis

Startup Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Innovation Matrix

Pipeline Product Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Top Investment Analysis

Key Success Factor

Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions

Political Impact

Economic Impact

Social Impact

Technical Impact

Environmental Impact

Legal Impact

Global Natural Stone and Marble Market by Product Type

Market Overview

Granite

Limestone

Marble (Black

Red

Brown

Pink

Yellow

Green

Others)

Sandstone

Slate

Others

Global Natural Stone and Marble Market by Application

Market Overview

Building

Constructions

Monumental

Others.

Global Natural Stone and Marble Market Size by Region

Market Overview

North America

Usa

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (Mea)

Gcc Countries

South Africa

Rest of Mea

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.

Polycor Inc.

Vetter Stone Company

Cosentino S.A.

Laticrete International, Inc.

Indiana Limestone Company, Inc.

Delta Stone Products, Inc.

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda.

Hanwha L&C Corporation

Hilltop Granites

Pokarna Limited

The Stone Quarry of Jupiter, Inc.

Duracite, Inc.

Rock Solid Granite & Marble, Inc.

Universal Marble & Granite Group Ltd.

USA Marble LLC

Caesarstone Ltd.

AGM Imports

Marble of the World

Granitex Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc9r5b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment