Transport Media Global Market Report 2023

The global transport media market is expected to grow from $2.86 billion in 2022 to $3.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The transport media market is expected to reach $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The transport media market includes revenue earned by providing swab media, specimen transport media, and nonenveloped RNA viruses transport media.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Transport media are specialized media designed to keep a specimen safe and reduce bacterial development from the time it is collected until it is arrived at the lab to be processed. Transport media are used to preserve a specimen and restrict the proliferation of bacteria from the time of accumulation through the processing of the sample.



North America was the largest region in the transport media market in 2022. The regions covered in transport media report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products included in transport media are viral transport media, universal transport media, molecular transport media, and others, which are used to cure viral and non-viral diseases.Viral transport media refers to the media solution employed to preserve and transport clinical specimens, such as respiratory secretions, for laboratory testing.



These are used for several applications, including diagnosis and preclinical testing, and are used by end users such as hospitals, clinics, microbiology laboratories, and others.



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the transport media market going forward.Infectious diseases refer to conditions that transmit from one individual to another via polluted foods and beverages and through pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.



Molecular transport media enable safer sample handling and transportation, significantly lowering the risk of infection occurring due to infectious diseases, so the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will propel the growth of the transport media market. For instance, in December 2022, according to the Annual Epidemiological Report for 2021 published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a Sweden-based European government health agency, in Germany, the distribution of hepatitis C ( a type of infectious diseases) cases and rate per 100,000 population reached 4,718 cases and a 5.7 rate in 2021, respectively, from 4,536 cases and a 5.5 rate in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the transport media market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the transport media market.Major companies operating in the transport media market focus on introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, EKF Diagnostics, a UK-based medical diagnostic and healthcare company, launched the PrimeStore MTM, a novel molecular transport media for simultaneous COVID-19 and influenza sampling.It is a unique sample collection and transportation tool that has received FDA Class 2 clearance.



It efficiently eliminates bacterial and viral pathogens while conserving and stabilizing the released DNA and RNA.Numerous downstream molecular applications, such as qPCR and next-generation sequencing, are supported by the molecular transport medium.



The sample can be used many times and kept safely at room temperature for up to 7 days.



In July 2021, Sartorius AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment manufacturing and services company, acquired Xell AG for an undisclosed sum.With this acquisition, Sartorius broadens its current media selection, adding precisely targeted media for creating viral vectors as well as media analytics, and also propelling the expansion of its manufacturing network in a highly growing market.



Xell AG is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of media and feed additives for cell cultures.



The countries covered in the transport media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



