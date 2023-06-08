Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report 2023: Affordability and Low-Emissions Drive Demand

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product Type, By Sales Channel - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market size was valued at USD 155.39 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 168.6 million in 2022 to USD 351.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global one wheel electric scooter market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and convenient personal transportation options. One wheel electric scooters are popular among urban commuters as they are portable, easy to use and have a small carbon footprint.
The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, rising urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, the adoption of e-commerce channels for distribution is expected to further drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Segments covered in this report
The global one wheel electric scooter market has been segmented based on product type, sales channel, and region. Based on product type, the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into unicycle and one wheel hoverboard. Based on the sales channel, the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into online and offline. Based on region, the one wheel electric scooter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Drivers
Over the past decade, there has been a significant transformation in the mobility industry, with traditional transportation means being replaced by advanced electric vehicles. Electric mobility offers several advantages, including economic, environmental, and technological benefits, making it the most suitable solution for mobility.
One-wheel electric scooters have gained popularity in metropolitan areas due to their affordability and zero carbon emissions. As environmental consciousness continues to rise, and people prefer e-mobility options, the market for one-wheel electric scooters is expected to grow in the coming years.
Restraints
The rise of urbanization and changing expectations of commuters have contributed to the popularity of personal computing solutions. These city dwellers are searching for an affordable and efficient mode of transportation that saves them both time and money. One of the preferred options for urban commuting is the one-wheel electric scooter.
However, the safe and efficient use of this transportation device necessitates adequately trained operators due to the inherent risks and design of the device. Moreover, compared to other personal transportation options, the one-wheel electric scooter has inferior operational safety. As a result, the growth of this mode of transportation is expected to be constrained by poor safety standards in the near future.
Trend
The global market for electric one-wheel scooters is expected to be driven by various factors, including the increasing urbanisation and demand for local transportation, higher portability in comparison to other types of personal electric cars, declining battery costs per KWH, and evolving attitudes towards leisure and recreational activities.
Furthermore, the industry's growth is anticipated to be sustained by a robust dealership and supplier network, continuous product innovation, and competitive edge.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$168.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$351.33 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Wheel of Fortune
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Secondary & Primary Data Sources
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Assumptions & Limitations
- Parent Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Key Market Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline Product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Top Investment Analysis
- Key Success Factor
- Degree of Competition
- Market Dynamics & Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Political Impact
- Economic Impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
- Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Unicycle
- One Wheel Hoverboard
- Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Sales Channel
- Market Overview
- Online
- Offline
- Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Size by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Usa
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (Mea)
- Gcc Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Future Motion Inc.
- InMotion Technologies, Inc.
- Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd.
- Ninebot (Segway)
- Kiwano Electric Scooter
- Solowheel
- Razor USA LLC
- Airwheel
- IPS Electric Unicycle
- F-Wheel
- IPS Intelligent People Transporters
- Segway-Ninebot (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- KingSong
- SBU V3 Self Balancing Unicycle
- Hovertrax
- Hoverboard
- Yvolution
- Swagtron
- GOTRAX
- TOMOLOO
