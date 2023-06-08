New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Transport Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466704/?utm_source=GNW

The global patient transport services market is expected to grow from $32.96 billion in 2022 to $36.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The patient transport services market is expected to reach $53.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The patient transport services market includes revenues earned by entities by ambulatory transportation, non-emergency medical transportation, stretcher transportation, wheelchair transportation, door-through-door transportation, and curb-to-curb transportation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Patient transport services refer to a type of service that transports patients between medical facilities when it’s not an emergency. The patient transportation services are used for providing secure transportation for patients between hospitals, homes, rehabilitation facilities, and nursing homes.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in patient transport services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main patient transport services transport vehicle types are ground ambulance, air ambulance, and water ambulance.A ground ambulance refers to the transport of patients who are expected to require special treatment, emergency care, or non-emergency medical care either at the patient’s location or while they are in the ambulance.



The various equipment types are advanced life support (als) patient transport service, and basic life support (als) patient transport service, that are applications in emergency, and non-emergency used by hospitals, medical centers, retirement communities, hospice care facilities, private paying customers, and nursing care facilities.



The rise in road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the patient transport services market going forward.Road accidents refer to an incident involving at least one vehicle on a public road that results in at least one person being hurt or killed.



Road accidents require emergency medical transport for non-life-threatening injuries or medical conditions requiring receiving prompt medical attention at a hospital.Medical transportation is also required for individuals who require ongoing care or rehabilitation due to injuries sustained in the accident.



For Instance, in September 2022, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency of the U.S. federal government, part of the Department of Transportation, an estimated 20,175 persons lost their lives in on road car accidents in the first half of 2022 in the US, a 0.5% increase from 2021. Further, 42,915 people died on American roadways in 2019, a 10.5% increase from 2020. Therefore, the rise in road accidents is driving the growth of patient transport services.



Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the patient transport services market.Major companies operating in patient transport services market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to sustain position in the market.



For Instance, in June 2022, Technimount Medical, a Canada-based emergency medical services (EMS), launched the new Technimount’s THS product line, the Techni-TrackTM, and Techni-ClampTM.The Techni-TrackTM is designed with Descending technology that allows adjusting and interchange accessories that provide easier height adjustment and IV bag installation and removal.



The Techni-ClampTM allows for the quick installation of pumps and other medical devices.



In August 2022, MTM Inc., a US-based medical and transportation management company acquired Veyo LLC for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, MTM is expected to strengthen service improvements, and self-service tools and to deliver the industry’s most robust NEMT experience. Veyo LLC is a US-based provider of non-emergency medical transportation.



The countries covered in the patient transport services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The patient transport services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides patient transport services market statistics, including patient transport services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a patient transport services market share, detailed patient transport services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the patient transport services industry. This patient transport services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

