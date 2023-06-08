Global Influenza Vaccine Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Quadrivalent and High-Dose Influenza Vaccines Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Valency, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Influenza Vaccine Market size was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 7.28 billion in 2022 to USD 12.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% in the forecast period (2023-2030).



The global influenza vaccine market refers to the industry involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines used to prevent influenza or flu. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of influenza infections, the high cost of treating the disease, and the need to prevent pandemics.



Segments covered in this report



The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is segmented based on type, valency, Age-group, distribution channel, and region. Based on type Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Inactivated and Live Attenuated. Based on valency Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Quadrivalent and Trivalent. Based on age group Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Pediatric and Adults.

Based on distribution channel Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into hospital & retail pharmacies, government, and others. Based on the region Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Drivers



The increasing prevalence of influenza and its associated morbidity and mortality is a major driver of the global influenza vaccine market. Influenza infections can be severe, particularly in vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, and people with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, the high cost of treating influenza and its complications, such as pneumonia, drives the demand for prevention through vaccination. Finally, the threat of pandemics, such as the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, drives investment in research and development of new vaccines.



Restraints



The high cost of vaccine development and production is a major restraint of the influenza vaccine market. Developing and manufacturing vaccines is a complex and expensive process, and the cost of production can limit the availability of vaccines in some regions. Additionally, vaccine hesitancy and the spread of misinformation about vaccines can reduce demand for influenza vaccines, particularly in some communities.



Market Trends



The increasing use of quadrivalent and high-dose influenza vaccines is a significant trend in the influenza vaccine market. Quadrivalent vaccines provide protection against four strains of influenza virus, compared to trivalent vaccines that provide protection against three strains.

High-dose vaccines contain a higher concentration of influenza virus antigens and are designed to provide improved protection for older adults. Additionally, there is a growing interest in developing universal influenza vaccines that provide long-lasting protection against multiple strains of the virus. Finally, there is a focus on improving vaccine distribution and accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of influenza is often highest.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline

Seqirus (a division of CSL Limited)

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Serum Institute of India

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Medicago Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

Vaxart Inc.

Moderna Inc.

