Global Influenza Vaccine Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Quadrivalent and High-Dose Influenza Vaccines Presents Opportunities

Global Influenza Vaccine Market size was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 7.28 billion in 2022 to USD 12.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global influenza vaccine market refers to the industry involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines used to prevent influenza or flu. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of influenza infections, the high cost of treating the disease, and the need to prevent pandemics.
Segments covered in this report
The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is segmented based on type, valency, Age-group, distribution channel, and region. Based on type Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Inactivated and Live Attenuated. Based on valency Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Quadrivalent and Trivalent. Based on age group Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into Pediatric and Adults.
Based on distribution channel Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into hospital & retail pharmacies, government, and others. Based on the region Influenza Vaccine Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Drivers
The increasing prevalence of influenza and its associated morbidity and mortality is a major driver of the global influenza vaccine market. Influenza infections can be severe, particularly in vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, and people with underlying health conditions.
Additionally, the high cost of treating influenza and its complications, such as pneumonia, drives the demand for prevention through vaccination. Finally, the threat of pandemics, such as the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, drives investment in research and development of new vaccines.
Restraints
The high cost of vaccine development and production is a major restraint of the influenza vaccine market. Developing and manufacturing vaccines is a complex and expensive process, and the cost of production can limit the availability of vaccines in some regions. Additionally, vaccine hesitancy and the spread of misinformation about vaccines can reduce demand for influenza vaccines, particularly in some communities.
Market Trends
The increasing use of quadrivalent and high-dose influenza vaccines is a significant trend in the influenza vaccine market. Quadrivalent vaccines provide protection against four strains of influenza virus, compared to trivalent vaccines that provide protection against three strains.
High-dose vaccines contain a higher concentration of influenza virus antigens and are designed to provide improved protection for older adults. Additionally, there is a growing interest in developing universal influenza vaccines that provide long-lasting protection against multiple strains of the virus. Finally, there is a focus on improving vaccine distribution and accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of influenza is often highest.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Wheel of Fortune
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Secondary & Primary Data Sources
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Assumptions & Limitations
- Parent Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Key Market Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem of the Market
- IP Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Startup Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Innovation Matrix
- Pipeline Product Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Top Investment Analysis
- Key Success Factor
- Degree of Competition
- Market Dynamics & Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitute Products
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions
- Political Impact
- Economic Impact
- Social Impact
- Technical Impact
- Environmental Impact
- Legal Impact
- Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Type
- Market Overview
- Inactivated
- Live Attenuated
- Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Valency
- Market Overview
- Quadrivalent
- Trivalent
- Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group
- Market Overview
- Pediatric
- Adults
- Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel
- Market Overview
- Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
- Government
- Others
- Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Usa
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (Mea)
- Gcc Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Mea
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Sanofi Pasteur
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Seqirus (a division of CSL Limited)
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer
- Merck & Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis
- Serum Institute of India
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Medicago Inc.
- Altimmune Inc.
- Vaxart Inc.
- Moderna Inc.
