Global (AED) Automated External Defibrillator Market Size is Set to Surge to US$3.52 Bn by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%

What is Automated External Defibrillator? How big is the Automated External Defibrillator Industry?

Report Overview:

The global automated external defibrillator market size was worth around USD 1.68 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.52 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.6 % between 2023 and 2030.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable medical device used to deliver an electric shock to the heart in the event of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). It is designed to analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver a controlled electrical shock to restore a normal heartbeat. AEDs are often used by trained bystanders or first responders to provide immediate treatment before professional medical help arrives. AEDs are primarily used to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), which occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively. SCA is often caused by an abnormal heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation (VF) or ventricular tachycardia (VT). AEDs are designed to be portable and user-friendly, allowing non-medical professionals to operate them effectively. They typically consist of adhesive electrode pads, a computerized control system, and voice prompts or visual instructions to guide users through the rescue process.

Global Automated External Defibrillator Market: Growth Factors

The rising prevalence of SCA cases worldwide is the key factor driving the demand for AEDs. As SCA can occur in various settings, including homes, public places, and workplaces, the need for accessible AEDs has become crucial for timely intervention and improved survival rates. In addition, many governments have implemented policies and regulations mandating the installation of AEDs in public places, schools, and workplaces. These initiatives aim to improve emergency response capabilities and enhance the chances of survival for SCA patients, thereby stimulating the global automated external defibrillator market growth. Further, continuous advancements in AED technology, such as the development of more compact, user-friendly, and intuitive devices, have increased the adoption of AEDs. Features like voice prompts, visual instructions, and improved connectivity options have made AEDs more accessible and easier to use, contributing to market growth.

Although AEDs are designed to be user-friendly, there can still be challenges in effectively operating the devices, especially for untrained individuals in high-stress situations. Complex user interfaces, lack of familiarity, or fear of making mistakes may impede proper AED utilization and limit the automated external defibrillator industry growth. further, different regions and countries may have varying regulatory requirements and certifications for AEDs. Obtaining regulatory approvals and complying with specific standards can pose challenges for manufacturers and may impact the availability & distribution of AED devices in certain markets.

Rising home and personal use along with the increasing availability of portable and user-friendly AED devices has the potential to drive the AED adoption. With proper training and awareness, individuals with high-risk cardiovascular conditions or those living with people at risk can benefit from having an AED readily accessible, thereby creating a new market segment. Rising technological advancements, continued advancements in AED technology offer opportunities for innovation and differentiation. Features such as wireless connectivity, real-time monitoring, and integration with healthcare systems can enhance the functionality and effectiveness of AEDs, opening avenues for automated external defibrillator market expansion.

Integration of AEDs with existing emergency medical systems, electronic health records, and healthcare networks can pose technical challenges. Achieving seamless interoperability, data sharing, and integration of AEDs with healthcare systems can be complex and require standardized protocols and interfaces.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.68 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.52 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Philips Healthcare ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Medtronic, Physio-Control (now part of Stryker Corporation), Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech LLC, HeartSine Technologies (now part of Stryker Corporation), CU Medical Systems Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn (now part of Hillrom), and Boston Scientific Corporation. Key Segment By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Automated External Defibrillator Market: Segmentation Analysis

The automated external defibrillator market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and others.

Based on the product type, the global market segments are Semi-Automatic AEDs, Fully Automatic AEDs, Wearable AEDs, and Others. The fully automatic AED segment captures the highest market share during the forecast period. Unlike semi-automatic AEDs, which require the user to press a button to deliver a shock, fully automatic AEDs are designed to analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver a shock without any user intervention. Once the AED detects a shockable rhythm, it automatically charges and delivers the required electrical shock to the patient.

Based [RB1] on end users, the global market segments are bifurcated into hospitals, public access settings, home care, and others. The hospital segment captures the highest market share during the forecast period. Hospitals often have a higher adoption rate of AEDs due to their role as healthcare institutions with trained medical staff. AEDs are commonly used in hospital settings, including emergency departments, cardiac units, and critical care units, to provide immediate defibrillation during cardiac emergencies. Hospitals are equipped with comprehensive resuscitation protocols and have trained personnel who can effectively use AEDs, contributing to their higher market share.

Based on distribution channels, the global market segments are bifurcated into online retailers, offline retailers, direct sales, and others. The direct sales segment captures the highest market share during the forecast period. Some manufacturers or distributors may opt for direct sales, where they sell AEDs directly to customers without involving intermediaries. This distribution channel allows manufacturers to have direct control over the sales process, customer relationships, and after-sales service.

The global Automated External Defibrillator market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Semi-Automatic AEDs

Fully Automatic AEDs

Wearable AEDs

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Public Access Settings

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Offline Retailers

Direct Sales

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automated External Defibrillator market include -

Philips Healthcare ZOLL Medical Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Medtronic

Physio-Control (now part of Stryker Corporation)

Schiller AG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Defibtech LLC

HeartSine Technologies (now part of Stryker Corporation)

CU Medical Systems Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Progetti Srl

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Welch Allyn (now part of Hillrom)

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated external defibrillator market is projected to register the highest CAGR in North America. North America, particularly the United States, has been one of the leading markets for AEDs. The region has witnessed widespread AED implementation in various settings, including hospitals, public spaces, and homes. Factors such as strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, increased awareness, and robust public access defibrillation (PAD) programs have contributed to the high market share in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2020, Philips, a leading healthcare technology company, completed its acquisition of Biotelemetry, a remote cardiac monitoring and diagnostic solutions provider. This acquisition expanded Philips' capabilities in the cardiac care space, including the AED market.

In 2020, Stryker Corporation, a prominent medical technology company, completed the acquisition of Physio-Control, a leading manufacturer of AEDs and emergency medical response products. This acquisition further strengthened Stryker's portfolio in emergency medical care and resuscitation.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/automated-external-defibrillator-market-size

