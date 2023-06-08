Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market to Grow $90.5 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The knowledge process outsourcing market is forecast to grow by USD 90553.89 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The report on the knowledge process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing digital transformation, a focus on reducing operational costs, and increasing demand for specialized knowledge and expertise.



The knowledge process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By Type

Legal process outsourcing

Financial process outsourcing

R&D outsourcing

Publishing outsourcing

Others

By End-user

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing number of delivery centers as one of the prime reasons driving the knowledge process outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of new technologies and increased demand for KPO services from small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the knowledge process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

Knowledge process outsourcing market sizing

Knowledge process outsourcing market forecast

Knowledge process outsourcing market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knowledge process outsourcing market vendors. Also, the knowledge process outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

CRISIL Ltd.

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

McKinsey and Co.

Mphasis Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

WNS Holdings Ltd.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Moodys Corp.

