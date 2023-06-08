New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Collection Tubes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466692/?utm_source=GNW

, Haematonics, Narang Medical Limited, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd, DWK Life Sciences, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A., and Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.



The global blood collection tubes market is expected to grow from $5.78 billion in 2022 to $6.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The blood collection tubes market is expected to reach $8.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The blood collection tube market consists of sales of red blood collection tubes, green blood collection tubes, light green blood collection tubes, light blue blood collection tubes, and purple blood collection tubs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Blood collection tubes refer to sterile glass or plastic test tubes with colored rubber or plastic cap. It is a specialized tube used for the collection and transport of blood specimens for laboratory analysis.



North America was the largest region in the blood collection tube market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in blood collection tube report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of blood collection tubes include plasma separating tubes, serum separating tubes, heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, rapid serum tubes, and others.A plasma separating tube, also known as a PST or plasma separator tube, is a type of blood collection tube that is used to separate plasma from whole blood.



The main materials used include glass and plastic, these are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the blood collection tube market going forward.Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that usually progress slowly.



Some common examples of chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis are tested through blood collection and sampling.Due to poor lifestyle and exposer to risk behaviours such as use of tobacco and being around smoke, poor nutrition, including meals heavy in salt and saturated fats and deficient in fruits and vegetables inactivity in the body, there is constant increase in incidences of infectious diseases and their diagnostics activities is expected to boost the utilization of blood collection devices.



For instance, according to the world health organization (WHO), in 2021, an estimated of 10.6 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally, and 1.6 million died. Further, 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021 while 650,000 people lost their lives due to it. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for blood collection tubes during the forecast period.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the blood collection tube market.Major companies operating in the blood collection tube market are developing new technologies to meet fast-growing industry demand and enhance their business presence across the globe.



For instance, in June 2022, Rhinostics Inc., a US-based medical device manufacturing company launched an automated sample collection technology with the launch of the patent-pending Veristic collection device focused on small-volume blood collection. The Veristic is ideal for use in at-home and clinician-assisted collection methods and is a highly efficient, high-throughput replacement for antibody, hormone and protein detection, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), dried blood spot (DBS) cards, genetic testing, clinical trials, and other applications enabled by a simple finger prick collection.



In July 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a US-based medical technology company acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition of Velano Vascular, BD is now able to assist healthcare professionals in assisting to eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing the pain and discomfort from the process while delivering quality outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction.



Velano Vascular is a US-based manufacturer of needle-free blood collection device.



The countries covered in the blood collection tube market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



