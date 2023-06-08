New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intermittent Catheters Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466684/?utm_source=GNW

The global intermittent catheters market is expected to grow from $2.10 billion in 2022 to $2.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The intermittent catheters market is expected to reach $2.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The intermittent catheter market consists of sales of latex, vinyl, polyvinyl chloride, silicone, and polyurethane catheters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Intermittent catheters refer to small, flexible, soft tubes that are placed into the bladder through the urethra. It is used to drain urine from a bladder that is not emptying completely or from a tube that was surgically made to link the bladder with the abdominal surface.



North America was the largest region in the intermittent catheters market in 2022. The regions covered in intermittent catheter report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of intermittent catheters are uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters.Uncoated intermittent catheters refer to regular intermittent catheters.



The categories involved are male length catheters, kid length catheters and female length catheters that are used for urinary incontinence, urinary retention, prostate gland surgery, spinal cord injury, and others. It is used by surgical centers, specialty clinics, academic and research institutions.



The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to boost the growth of the intermittent catheter market going forward.Urinary incontinence (UI) refers to the inability to control urination or the loss of bladder control.



Patients with urine incontinence regain control of their bladders by intermittently catheterizing themselves four to six times per day, Hence, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence will boost the demand for intermittent catheters.For instance, according to a report published by the National Association for Continence, a US-based private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with incontinence, around the world, 200 million people suffer from urinary incontinence, and 75% to 80% of the 25 million adult Americans who experience urine incontinence are female.



Further, the majority type of female incontinence, stress urinary incontinence, is thought to impact 15 million adult women in the United States. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is driving the growth of the intermittent catheter market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the intermittent catheter market.Major companies operating in the intermittent catheter market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, Coloplast Corp, a Denmark-based company that develops products and services to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs launched Luja, a male intermittent catheter.The unique feature of Luja is its capacity to address substantial risk factors for UTIs, a significant burden on both patients utilizing intermittent catheters and the healthcare system as a whole.



Coloplast is establishing a new benchmark for intermittent catheterization with Luja and its Micro-hole Zone Technology, which guarantees full bladder emptying in a single free flow. This catheter is anticipated to revolutionize continence care, benefiting both catheter users and the healthcare industry as a whole.



In March 2021, Convatec Inc., a UK-based medical products and technologies company, acquired Cure Medical LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition advances Convatec’s strategic goals by sharpening its emphasis on the US, the market with the highest demand for continence care solutions. The core of both businesses is enhancing care for clients and patients. Cure Medical LLC is a US-based manufacturer of intermittent catheters.



The countries covered in the intermittent catheter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



