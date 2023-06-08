New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466677/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the contrast media injectors market are Bracco Group, Bayer AG, Medtron AG, Ulrich GmbH And Co.KG, GE Healthcare (GE Company), Nemoto Kyorindo Co.



Ltd., Guerbet Group, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd, Apollo RT Co.Ltd, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd, Hilin Life Products Inc., Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Vivid Imaging, AngioDynamics, and Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



The global contrast media injectors market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2022 to $1.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The contrast media injectors market is expected to reach $2.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The contrast media injectors market consists of sales of empower CTA+, hydraulic-powered MR injectors, computed tomography (CT) injectors, and syringe devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Contrast media injectors refer to medical devices that are used for injecting contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for medical imaging procedures. It provides high accuracy, precision, and better outcomes during surgical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the contrast media injectors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in contrast media injectors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product of contrast media injectors are consumables, injector systems, and accessories.Consumables refers to medical injectors.



It protects against breaks or leaks that can cause harm, injector downtime, or other undesirable events.Contrast media injectors are used for consumable safe imaging procedures and diagnostic imaging.



The type of injectors are single head injectors, dual-head injectors, and syringe less injectors, which are applied for radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. These are used by hospitals, diagnostics centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.



The increasing cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are expected to propel the growth of the contrast media injectors market going forward.Cancer is a condition that occurs when body cells grow out of control and spread to other body regions.



Cardiovascular disease refers to a type of disease that affects the heart or blood vessels.Contrast media injectors are applied while diagnostic imaging to enhance image quality and patient safety and improve blood flow and tissue perfusion.



For instance, in February 2022, according to The American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer, in the U.S., 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer-related deaths are anticipated in 2020, which is 4,950 new cases and more than 1,600 fatalities daily. Furthermore, The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a US-based Institute of the National Institutes of Health, provides training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases, U.S. mortality from March to August 2020, 76,767 people perished from cardiovascular disease, which affects the blood arteries that support the brain and related systems, and 339,076 people died from heart disease. Therefore, increasing cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in contrast media injectors market.Major companies operating in the contrast media injectors market are forming partnerships to develop a new type of relationship in which two or more organizations have similar product developments.



For instance, in December 2022, Qaelum NV, a Belgium-based advanced dose and contrast management software solutions company, partnered with Ulrich GmbH & Company KG., a France-based manufacturer and distributor of surgical instruments. With this partnership, the companies aim to combine their advanced contrast management solution with the contrast media injectors of Ulrich Medical to support the needs of hospitals and imaging networks. Furthermore, in December 2021, Bracco Group, an Italy-based healthcare company, announced a partnership with Guerbet, a France-based manufacturer of contrast agents. This partnership aim is to develop Gadopiclenol, a next-generation magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent and to strengthen expertise and investigate untapped areas of research in pursuit of an agent that would enable early identification and provide significant health advantages.



In November 2022, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., a US-based manufacturing company, partnered with Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG. Under this partnership, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. aims to offer multi-dose contrast media injectors in the U.S. and increase sales of CT motion injectors. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG., a France-based company develops, produces and distributes spinal systems and contrast medium injectors.



The countries covered in the contrast media injectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The contrast media injectors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides contrast media injectors market statistics, including contrast media injectors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a contrast media injectors market share, detailed contrast media injectors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the contrast media injectors industry. This contrast media injectors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

