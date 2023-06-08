Global Pedestrian Bridge Market Report 2023: Rising Urbanization and Urban Infrastructure Drives Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedestrian Bridge Market by Type, Construction Type, Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pedestrian bridge market was valued at $90.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $142.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

A pedestrian bridge is a type of infrastructure typically made of concrete, steel, and other materials such as wood, and composite materials. It is used by people moving on foot and by cyclists to cross roads, rivers, valleys, and others. In addition, to its greater benefits in urban areas, countries also build attractive pedestrian bridges to attract tourists.



Key factors driving the growth of the pedestrian bridge market include rising urbanization and urban infrastructure, rise in tourism, and increasing number of roads. Urbanization across the globe is rising significantly, which drives the pedestrian bridge market growth.

According to the UN, in 2018, about 4.2 billion people lived in urban areas, which is expected to grow close to 7 billion in 2050. Asia and Africa, especially the countries such as India and China, are anticipated to contribute majorly to the rising urbanization in the next 30 years.

For instance, in 2010, about 31% of India's population lived in urban areas, which increased to 35% in 2021. Pedestrian bridges are widely constructed in urban areas owing to a larger population that requires safe and unobstructed access through any city having busy roads, rivers, and a large number of public and private infrastructure.

For instance, in June 2020, the New York City authorities proposed a plan to build a 20 ft wide bridge between Queens and Manhattan, only for pedestrians and cyclists. In addition to this, modern building infrastructures also include pedestrian bridges between the buildings. For instance, a building complex with two buildings, named 'Maestria Condominiums' in Montreal, Canada, is planned to have a 110 ft pedestrian walkway between the 26th floors of the two buildings. Therefore, with the growing urban population, the demand for pedestrian bridges is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. The pedestrian bridge industry is experiencing growth especially due to the development of pedestrian bridges that are made with lightweight materials using the latest manufacturing technologies.

For instance, in August 2021, the Dutch robotics company MX3D installed the world's first 3D-printed footbridge in Amsterdam. Similarly, another large-scale additive manufacturing firm XtreeE, specializing in 3D printing of concrete structures has been awarded a contract for building a 3D printed concrete pedestrian bridge for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The company claims it to be the world's first integration of 3D structural concrete printing and Industry 4.0 to form a new "infrastructure typology". Moreover, recycling of other materials to construct pedestrian bridges is also becoming mainstream.

For instance, in February 2022, Rewind, a company involved in constructing pedestrian bridges, constructed a new pedestrian bridge made with recycled wind turbine blades in County Cork, Ireland.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Urbanization and Urban Infrastructure

Rise in tourism

Increasing number of roads

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Frequent Maintenance

Opportunities

Technological developments in the industry

Key Market Segments

By Type

Truss bridges

Beam bridges

Suspension bridges

Arch bridges

By Construction Type

New Construction

Reconstruction and Repair

By Material

Concrete

Steel

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

