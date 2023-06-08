New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Complete Nutrition Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466676/?utm_source=GNW

The global complete nutrition products market is expected to grow from $5.22 billion in 2022 to $5.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The complete nutrition products market is expected to reach $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The complete nutrition products market consists of sales of meal replacement shakes, protein bars, supplements, complete nutrition cookies, and nutrition capsules or tablets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Complete nutrition products refer to food or supplement products that are designed to provide a balanced mix of macronutrients and micronutrients essential for optimal health. These products are intended to supplement or enhance a healthy diet and lifestyle.



North America was the largest region in the complete nutrition products complete nutrition products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in complete nutrition products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of complete nutrition products are powder, (ready-to-eat) RTD shakes and bars.Powder is a type of complete nutrition supplement that comes in powder form.



It is usually mixed with water or milk to create a drink that provides all the essential nutrients required by the body. The distribution channel included are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others, that are used by infant, children, adults, and elderly.



The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is expected to propel the growth of the complete nutrition products market going forward.The health condition refers to a growing number of individuals experiencing health issues related to obesity, including heart disease, stroke, and specific forms of cancer.



Complete nutrition products are part of a balanced diet and lifestyle to help manage health issues by providing a balanced mix of macronutrients and essential micronutrients. For instance, in June 2021, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based public health agency, more than 40% of adults and 18.5% of children in the United States are affected by obesity. The prevalence of obesity in the U.S. has increased from 30.5% to 41.9%, with severe obesity rising from 4.7% to 9.2% between 2017 and March 2020. Furthermore, according to The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a US-based Institute of the National Institutes of Health, provides training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases, U.S. mortality from March to August 2020, 76,767 people perished from cardiovascular disease, which affects the blood arteries that support the brain and related systems, and 339,076 people perished from heart disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is driving the market growth for complete nutrition products.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the complete nutrition products market.Companies operating in complete nutrition products market are adopting new technologies to create innovative nutritional products and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., a US-based nutrition company, launched KetoSure MCT, a premium medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil powder that is designed to support the ketogenic diet. Glanbia Nutritionals is used as a proprietary technology of the spray-drying process to create a highly dispersible MCT oil powder that is easy to use in a variety of applications, including protein powders, meal replacement shakes, and snack bars.



In February 2023, Starco Brands, Inc., a US-based consumer products company, acquired Soylent Nutrition Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Starco Brands intends to expand its customer base and enter new market segments by developing innovative technologies and brands that influence consumer behaviour. Soylent Nutrition Inc. is a US-based food technology company that specializes in creating and producing complete nutrition products.



The countries covered in the complete nutrition products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The complete nutrition products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides complete nutrition products market statistics, including complete nutrition products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a complete nutrition products market share, detailed complete nutrition products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the complete nutrition products industry.

