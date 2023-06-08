Coherent Introduces Next-Generation Ultralow-Cost Matrix UV Lasers for Marking Applications in Consumer Goods, Industrial Electronics, and Packaging

PITTSBURGH, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today announced the introduction of its next-generation ultralow-cost Matrix nanosecond pulsed UV lasers for high-contrast marking applications in consumer goods, industrial electronics, home appliances, and packaging.



The increasing adoption of ecofriendly non-contact laser marking in consumer devices and packaging is driving the demand for cost-effective UV lasers that enable permanent, damage-free marking. The new Matrix UV lasers from Coherent are diode-pumped solid-state lasers that provide superior marking quality at half the entry price of existing solutions.

“We are able to market Matrix lasers at extremely compelling cost of ownership models by internally sourcing key optical components and leveraging our large manufacturing and service footprint in Asia,” said Dr. Christopher Dorman, Senior Vice President, Solid-State Lasers Business Unit, Europe. “We believe that the market for the next-generation ultralow-cost Matrix will expand quickly, driven by the demand for more environmentally sustainable alternatives to adhesives, inks, and labels for high-contrast marking of plastics.”

The new Matrix lasers are available with 5 W and 10 W output power and operate at a pulse repetition rate ranging from 50 kHz to 300 kHz. The lasers can achieve more than 15,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, enabling reliable high-volume production. The Matrix lasers can output up to 200 µJ of pulse energy at 355 nm for the most demanding applications and are based on Coherent’s field-proven UV technology.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

