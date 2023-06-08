Global Password Manager Software Market Size To Worth USD 5.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.4%.

New York, United States , June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Password Manager Software Market Size to grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period.

An assortment of letters and digits used as a password allows access to certain computer components or services. Data encoding and decryption is the basic purpose of password management. A password serves as a barrier against unauthorised access. Password management refers to a software application that stores and organises passwords. It's helpful for both individual users and business users to manage passwords. Numerous algorithms are used to put the password string together and modify it. Businesses now require an effective password management solution more than ever because of the growth of sophisticated systems and regulations for password creation and update.

The regulatory bodies' demands for reporting businesses' KYC and anti-money-laundering compliances are becoming increasingly stringent. In reality, the Financial Action Task Force has expanded the list of enterprises that must report suspicious activity and urged that member countries compel art dealers, lawyers, and providers of virtual assets to do anti-money laundering (AML) checks on their clients. Additionally, over the previous ten years, technology has advanced. Numerous businesses have begun to invest in AI-supported, biometric-based, next-generation identity verification systems. By providing improved security measures and removing unneeded difficulties, all these aspects are contributing to the business's positive growth and driving the market's expansion.

Many businesses continue to place low priority on the security measures put in place in response to customer concerns about data theft and privacy. According to the Verizon Data Breach report released in 2019, between 60% and 70% of cybercrimes targeted medium-sized to small-sized businesses. The total expansion of the global market for password management software is being constrained by password manager weaknesses, app administration challenges, and subpar construction. For instance, a hack against LastPass in August 2022 resulted in data exposures, several password leaks, and exposed encrypted vaults. Due to this, the number of lawsuits related to consumer privacy and vault breaches has decreased.

Global Password Manager Software Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (self-service password management and privileged user password management), By Access Type (Desktops, Mobile Devices), By Organization Type (large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs)), By End-User Type (BFSI, Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Type Insights

Self-service password management segment accounts the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global password manager software market is segmented into self-service password management and privileged user password management. Among these, self-service password management segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Without assistance from a help desk, this solution enables customers to manage and reset their passcodes on their own. With the costs incurred inside the department decreasing, this aids in saving the IT department's valuable time. On the other hand, privileged user password management is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years due to its ability to increase security through the maintenance of privileged user passwords and the application of various strategies like routine password randomization, automated password resets, and privileged session recording.

Access Type Insights

Desktop and Laptops segment is dominating the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of access type, the global password manager software is segmented into mobile devices, desktops and laptops, voice enabled password systems, and others. Among these desktop and laptops segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The accounts of privileged users that are present on the server, desktop, and laptop operating systems of an IT infrastructure can be secured with the use of password management software solutions. It is increasingly used to audit, secure, administer, and keep an eye on numerous privileged account-related duties.

Mobile devices, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market share over the forecast period. The increase is attributable to the growing BYOD trend across businesses, which makes it challenging to secure and manage different accounts including official, financial, and social. Passcode managers will give workers from various sectors access to collaborative portals.

Organization Insights

Small and medium sized businesses to dominate the market with the largest market share

On the basis of organization, the global password manager software market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). Among these, small and medium sized businesses hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Despite their limited financial resources and the evolving threat, small enterprises must deploy adequate security measures. Businesses must utilise password management systems and procedures that successfully protect their data because business is dynamic and ever-changing. Password security ensures the protection of sensitive data. Many large organisations have made investments in password management software as the first line of account defence.

End User Insights

BFSI segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global password manager software market is segmented into BFSI, education, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and wholesale distribution, public sector and utilities, telecom and IT, and others. The extremely sensitive nature of assets and the information that banks and financial organisations retain are cited as reasons for the development. Any form of security breech can be extremely expensive and disastrous, resulting in increased operating costs, lost income, and harm to the company's reputation.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the increasing adoption of password management solutions across all end-use industries, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide Password Manager Software market during the forecast period. Additionally, it is projected that continuing technological advancements in the fields of analytics, cloud computing, and BYOD trends would have a significant positive impact on the regional industry.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The primary market drivers for password management in the Asia-Pacific region include increased digitization initiatives, an increase in fraud and identity theft over the past ten years, and cutting-edge digital identity use cases across sectors. Password management firms could also benefit financially from the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, and automation in verification solutions as well as from corporate and governmental programmes aimed at digitization.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Password Manager Software Market include Avatier Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Centrify Corporation, Core Security SDI Corporation, Dell Software, FastPassCorp A/S, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd., Microsoft Corporation and among others.

Market Segment

