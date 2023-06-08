Maverick PAC Announces ‘Future40’ Honorees

Washington, D.C., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced its 2023 Future40 honorees. The Future40 recognizes conservative young professionals across the country who embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Maverick PAC Orlando leader Brittany Corfman Parks, and Future40 alumnus George Nassar of Alexandria, Virginia.





2023 Future40 honorees will be recognized at Mavericks Conference, Maverick PAC’s annual gathering, this June 22 – 24 in Washington, DC.





“This year’s Future40 class represents the best and brightest of the conservative movement,” said Maverick PAC National Chairman Robert Flock. “We’re proud to honor this exemplary group of young conservatives who continue to shape the next generation of American leadership.”



2023 Future40 honorees:

Jesse Arm

Tory Marie Blew

Brandon Brice

Benjamin Cassidy

Alexis Calatayud

Stephen Chang

Sean Cleary

Kellen Curry

Caroline Downey

Derek Dufresne

Taryn Fenske

Luis F. Gil

Christopher Gray

Justin Griffin

Greg Hart

Jeremy Hunt

Robert Keiser

Representative Kevin Kiley (CA-03)

James Kimmey

Madeline Lauf

Krysia Lenzo

Elise Lewis

Andres Malave

Katie Martin

Karly Matthews

Joseph Mitchell

Patrick Mocete

Angela Morabito

Buckley Morlot

J. Tyler Payne

Elizabeth Pishny

Kate Sanchez

Rina Shah

Sam Spencer

Mike Thom

Jonathan Turco

Hera Varmah

Matt Wall

Brian Wynne

Chris Zook

This award is presented by Maverick PAC.

###

About Maverick PAC

Maverick PAC is the premier national network for conservative young professionals. Maverick PAC members engage business executives, elected officials, and other conservative leaders discussing important policy issues in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow. www.maverickpac.com