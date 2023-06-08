Hooker Furnishings Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings; Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT), a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of home furnishings for nearly a century, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended April 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2024 First Quarter overview:

Consolidated net sales for the quarter were $121.8 million, a $25.5 million, or 17.3%, decrease compared to a year ago. An expected revenue reduction was driven by a 32.5% sales decrease in the Home Meridian (HMI) segment and, to a lesser extent, a 14.8% decrease in first quarter year-over-year Domestic Upholstery sales. Net sales in the Hooker Branded segment remained relatively unchanged.

Consolidated net income was $1.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the quarter, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Consolidated operating income for the quarter was $2 million compared to $3.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Company strengthened its financial position during the quarter by generating $22.4 million in cash from operating activities and funded $4.5 million in capital expenditures and the continued development of our ERP system, $4.3 million in share repurchases, and $2.4 million in cash dividends.

Inventory levels decreased by $23 million during the quarter, well on the way toward a goal of reducing inventories by $30 million before fiscal year-end.

The Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery segments and All Other were profitable for the quarter. Home Meridian’s operating loss of $2.1 million, resulting from lower sales volume, improved by $1 million compared to the same period a year ago.

The grand opening of a nearly 120,000-square-foot new Hooker Legacy Showroom in the Showplace Building at the Spring High Point Market generated a 93% increase in year-over-year retailer traffic, with successful product launches across all brands.



Management Commentary

“Considering the softer retail environment, economic uncertainties and our recent exit from the Accentrics Home (ACH) line, we’re pleased to have exceeded internal and external expectations for sales and earnings this quarter,” said Jeremy Hoff, chief executive officer and director of Hooker Furnishings. “Our liquidation of ACH inventories and other obsolete inventories at HMI is about 80% complete as of May end, which is helping us reduce our domestic warehousing footprint and make progress towards getting profitability back on track at HMI. We generated $22.4 million in cash during the quarter, and we are continuing to build cash currently as we further reduce inventories. Recent cash levels have increased by about $15 million since the end of our first quarter.”

“Our new Hooker Legacy Showroom Grand Opening at the April High Point Market achieved what we intended, as we nearly doubled our attendance from a year ago and attracted new customers,” Hoff said. “Many of our strategic organic growth initiatives that will enable us to broaden our total addressable market and visibility are tied to the new showroom and the Hooker Legacy Brands,” he added. One of those strategic growth initiatives, the High Point Market launch of the ‘M’ domestically produced upholstery and imported occasional furniture brand, “surpassed our expectations,” Hoff said. “This new brand, combining the unique capabilities of HF Custom, Shenandoah, Bradington-Young and Hooker Casegoods, will enable us to compete in a modern lifestyle aesthetic without disrupting any of those core businesses. Retailers affirmed to us that the new M brand is very much on-point with the up-and-coming casual modern lifestyle that today’s younger consumer is gravitating towards.”

Segment Reporting: Hooker Branded

The Hooker Branded segment’s net sales remained relatively unchanged, decreasing slightly by 0.8% or $339,000, compared to the prior year’s first quarter. Gross profit and margin also remained flat.

Net sales were negatively impacted by higher discounting compared to abnormally lower levels of discounting in the prior year period. While we benefitted from the price increases implemented in the prior year to mitigate product cost inflation, discounting increased by 230 bps from the prior year due to softer demand in the current quarter.

Higher demurrage and drayage expenses, which heavily impacted the gross margin in previous quarters, were still higher than the prior-year first quarter but are trending down.

At the end of the first quarter, Hooker Branded inventory levels decreased by $14 million compared to the fiscal 2023 year-end. Inventories were still elevated at quarter-end and higher than pre-pandemic levels in calendar year 2019. “We are actively working to reduce inventory levels to align with current demand, however our inventory management process is working well, so we’re in stock on most best-selling items and inventory obsolescence is not an issue.” said Paul Huckfeldt, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Quarter-end backlog for Hooker Branded was lower than the prior-year first-quarter end but remained 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels at fiscal 2020 first quarter end. Incoming orders decreased by 16.6% as compared to the prior-year quarter and approached levels similar to fiscal 2020 first quarter, reflecting normalized demand after the pandemic.



Segment Reporting: Home Meridian (HMI)

“The sales decrease at HMI was better than our expectations,” said Hoff. “While disappointing, the operating loss of $2.1 million was a $1 million improvement compared to the prior-year first quarter, and also was better than we expected,” he said.

“Our transition to a new business model at HMI will continue into this year as we move away from higher-risk businesses to focus on our core strengths and core businesses – Pulaski, Samuel Lawrence Furniture (SLF), Samuel Lawrence Hospitality (SLH) and Prime Resources International (PRI, which is transitioning to a container-direct-only model). We believe we are on track to achieve profitability in this segment by the end of the fiscal year,” Hoff added.

Net sales at HMI decreased by $20.2 million, or 32.5%, compared to the prior year’s first quarter, driven by sales decreases with major furniture chains and mass merchants in a slower retail environment for home furnishings. Other contributing factors to the lower sales included lower selling prices due to liquidation sales, and delayed orders from retail customers as they continue to reduce excess inventory.

Inventories decreased $9 million from the end of fiscal 2023, due to liquidation of obsolete inventories and efforts to align inventory levels with current demand.

On the positive side, SLH’s net sales more than doubled compared to the prior-year quarter, indicating a strong recovery in the hospitality industry after the COVID pandemic. Additionally, freight costs improved due to the stabilization of ocean freight rates.

Also on a positive note, Hooker Furnishings and leading lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers Global announced in April the renewal of their multi-year licensing agreement in which HMI’s Pulaski and SLF divisions serve as the exclusive bedroom, dining, and occasional furniture suppliers for the Drew & Jonathan Home brand. “With the major retail placements, we are expecting significant short and long-term sales growth for the Drew & Jonathan Home brand,” Hoff said.

Incoming orders and quarter-end backlog at HMI were lower than the prior year quarter and fiscal 2020 first quarter, due to the absence of orders from the Club channel (which HMI exited during fiscal 2022) and the ACH business, as well as decreased incoming orders from the retail customers.



Segment Reporting: Domestic Upholstery

After 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales increases in Domestic Upholstery, the segment experienced its first quarterly sales decline in over two years, a decrease of $6.1 million, or 14.8% compared to last year’s first quarter. Sales reductions at HF Custom, Sunset West and Shenandoah were partially offset by increased net sales at Bradington-Young.

Sales decreases at Sunset West are attributed to non-recurring factors including slowed shipments in February and March caused by the December conversion to a new ERP system and the expansion of the outdoor furniture brand to the East Coast, which involved transition issues and start-up delays in the Georgia distribution center. These issues were mostly resolved by the end of the first quarter.

“Much of the Domestic Upholstery sales dip was driven by the fact that we worked through our large backlogs in the divisions, and then experienced softer demand. We do not think it is a long-term situation,” Hoff said. “The temporary slowdown at Sunset West occurred due to transitioning to a new ERP system and bi-coastal distribution. Now that this transition is largely complete, Sunset West is expanding to a nationally distributed brand, which we believe offers a double-digit organic growth opportunity over multiple years,” Hoff added.

Despite the sales decline and disruptions, the Domestic Upholstery segment reported operating income of $1.3 million and operating margin of 3.8%.

Quarter-end backlog for Bradington-Young remained over three times higher than pre-pandemic levels at fiscal 2020 first- quarter end, while the backlogs for HF Custom and Shenandoah decreased to levels similar to fiscal 2020. Incoming orders at Bradington-Young and Shenandoah were at similar levels in fiscal 2020, while HF Custom experienced lower orders compared to this period.

Cash, Debt, and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $31 million at fiscal 2024 first quarter-end, an increase of $12 million from the prior year-end. During the first quarter, the Company used a portion of the $22.4 million cash generated from operating activities to fund $4.3 million of share repurchases, $3.2 million in capital expenditures including investments in its new showroom, $2.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders, and $1.3 million for development of its cloud-based ERP system. “In addition to our cash balance, we have an aggregate of $27.2 million available under our existing revolver at quarter-end to fund working capital needs. We believe that our liquidity and capital requirements will be further improved through the liquidation sales of remaining excess inventories at HMI,” said Huckfeldt.

Capital Allocation

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made reducing inventories, which was a large part of the cash we generated during the quarter. Since the repurchase program’s announcement around this time last year, we have returned approximately $20 million to our shareholders and retired 1.2 million shares. Our board recently approved an additional $5 million authorization as part of our capital allocation plan for this year. In addition to continuing to execute the share repurchase plan, our capital allocation priorities include building cash reserves, funding the organic growth initiatives noted earlier, continuing our dividend, and funding typical capital expenditures,” Huckfeldt concluded.

Outlook

“While retail conditions remain mixed along with some economic uncertainties, we saw increases in consolidated incoming orders in May ,” said Hoff, adding that “We believe the industry is getting through some of the elevated inventory challenges and we may be seeing some breakthrough in that area.”

Following its successful new showroom grand opening at the Spring High Point Market, Hooker Furnishings will continue initiatives to enhance visibility and addressable market reach this summer, debuting a new showroom at the Atlanta Market for Hooker Legacy brands. “In addition to opening the new showroom for Legacy brands, Sunset West will also debut a new showroom at the Atlanta Market, which is the new sponsor of the Casual Market for outdoor furniture, relocating from Chicago,” Hoff said. “Hooker Legacy brands will show at its fourth Las Vegas Market this summer as well. At HMI, we expect the previously announced inventory liquidations to be substantially completed by the end of the fiscal 2024 second quarter. While we expect some short-term volatility in sales and earnings at HMI, we continue to expect the segment to achieve profitability by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. The HMI team has rallied around the new level of focus on our core competencies, as we direct our support and resources behind our key businesses while reducing costs.”

“The Hooker Furnishings team continues to focus on organic growth opportunities through expanded visibility, strategic product development, operational improvements and cost reductions,” Hoff said. “By focusing on these controllables, we will be in the strongest possible position when the demand environment improves,” he concluded.

Conference Call Details

Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, May 1, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 121,815 $ 147,314 Cost of sales 93,909 117,855 Gross profit 27,906 29,459 Selling and administrative expenses 25,048 24,658 Intangible asset amortization 883 878 Operating income 1,975 3,923 Other income, net 56 278 Interest expense, net 179 28 Income before income taxes 1,852 4,173 Income tax expense 402 991 Net income $ 1,450 $ 3,182 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,976 11,866 Diluted 11,077 11,949 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.20





Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, May 1, 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,450 $ 3,182 Other comprehensive income: Amortization of actuarial gain/(loss) (70 ) (18 ) Income tax effect on amortization 17 4 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost (53 ) (14 ) Total comprehensive income $ 1,397 $ 3,168





Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of April 30, January 29, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,976 $ 19,002 Trade accounts receivable, net 54,528 62,129 Inventories 73,188 96,675 Income tax recoverable 2,985 3,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,551 6,418 Total current assets 169,228 187,303 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,070 27,010 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 27,899 27,576 Deferred taxes 14,208 14,484 Operating leases right-of-use assets 66,806 68,949 Intangible assets, net 30,895 31,779 Goodwill 14,952 14,952 Other assets 11,010 9,663 Total non-current assets 194,840 194,413 Total assets $ 364,068 $ 381,716 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,393 $ 1,393 Trade accounts payable 15,991 16,090 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 5,743 9,290 Customer deposits 6,582 8,511 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,363 7,316 Other accrued expenses 2,685 7,438 Total current liabilities 39,757 50,038 Long term debt 22,526 22,874 Deferred compensation 8,022 8,178 Operating lease liabilities 61,877 63,762 Other long-term liabilities 855 843 Total long-term liabilities 93,280 95,657 Total liabilities 133,037 145,695 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 11,029 and 11,197 shares issued and outstanding on each date 50,067 50,770 Retained earnings 180,152 184,386 Accumulated other comprehensive income 812 865 Total shareholders’ equity 231,031 236,021 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 364,068 $ 381,716





Table IV

HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, May 1, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,450 $ 3,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,147 2,287 Deferred income tax expense 293 1,838 Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 371 354 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances 37 (349 ) Gain on life insurance policies (634 ) (568 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 7,564 (7,386 ) Inventories 23,487 (30,082 ) Income tax recoverable 93 (762 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,080 ) (4,145 ) Trade accounts payable (240 ) 10,493 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits (3,547 ) (1,827 ) Customer deposits (1,928 ) (906 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 305 (168 ) Other accrued expenses (4,743 ) (1,830 ) Deferred compensation (225 ) (149 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 22,350 $ (30,018 ) Investing Activities: Acquisitions - (25,912 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,158 ) (830 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (107 ) (118 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,265 ) (26,860 ) Financing Activities: Purchase and retirement of common stock (4,317 ) - Payments for long-term loans (350 ) - Cash dividends paid (2,444 ) (2,388 ) Cash used in financing activities (7,111 ) (2,388 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,974 (59,266 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 19,002 69,366 Cash and cash equivalents – end of quarter $ 30,976 $ 10,100 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid/(refund) for income taxes $ 16 $ (85 ) Cash paid for interest, net 202 - Non-cash transactions: Increase in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ - $ 3,689 Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 145 47





Table V

HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 41,891 34.4 % $ 42,230 28.7 % Home Meridian 41,921 34.4 % 62,085 42.1 % Domestic Upholstery 35,104 28.8 % 41,220 28.0 % All Other 2,899 2.4 % 1,779 1.2 % Consolidated $ 121,815 100 % $ 147,314 100 % Operating income/(loss) Hooker Branded $ 2,300 5.5 % $ 4,142 9.8 % Home Meridian (2,119 ) -5.1 % (3,095 ) -5.0 % Domestic Upholstery 1,328 3.8 % 2,752 6.7 % All Other 466 16.1 % 124 7.0 % Consolidated $ 1,975 1.6 % $ 3,923 2.7 %

