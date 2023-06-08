New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466672/?utm_source=GNW

, Glanbia PLC, Virbac, LMF Feeds Inc., Zinpro Corp., and Novotech Nutraceuticals.



The global chelated minerals market is expected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2022 to $4.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chelated minerals market is expected to reach $5.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The chelated minerals market consists of sales of chromium, magnesium, and potassium-chelated minerals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Chelated minerals are minerals that have been bonded to a chelating agent, such as an organic or amino acid, in order to increase absorption. It is used to promote normal growth, stabilize bipolar illness, strengthen muscles and bones, and improve immune system function and overall health.



North America was the largest region in the chelated minerals market in 2022. The regions covered in chelated minerals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of chelated minerals are calcium chelated minerals, copper-chelated minerals, zinc-chelated minerals, chromium-chelated minerals, iron-chelated minerals, and others. Calcium chelate minerals are EDTA-chelated micro granules containing 9.5% calcium, which are used to treat diseases caused by low calcium levels, such as weak bones, bone loss, diminished parathyroid gland activity, and a particular muscle illness. The chelating agents used are amino acid, polysaccharide complex, proteinate, and others available in the form of powder and liquid. It is used for animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, functional food and beverages, and others.



Increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost the growth of the chelated minerals market going forward.Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet.



The chelated minerals are marketed as superior to other mineral supplements in the diet because they are more easily assimilated by the body (more bioavailable) than non-chelated minerals.Hence, the increasing demand for dietary supplements will create the demand for chelated minerals market.



For instance, in 2021, according to the 2021 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements, a survey in US among 3,089 adults aged 18 and older, including 2,421 adults who consume dietary supplements seasonally, occasionally, or regularly conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a US-based trade association for dietary supplements, four out of five Americans are using dietary supplements, whereas the number of Americans using dietary supplements increased from 73% in 2020 to 80% in 2021. Therefore, increasing demand for dietary supplements is driving the growth of the chelated minerals market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the chelated minerals market.Major companies operating in the chelated minerals market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Chelated Minerals, a US-based biotech company launched TheChelates, fully reacted to chelated minerals.The unique features of TheChelates involve it being made with a unique chelated technology that allows it to be easily absorbed without the negative effects associated with mineral intake because it is not combined with inorganic minerals and does not contain maltodextrin.



TheChelates are designed to create complexes by chemically combining minerals and amino acids.



In August 2022, Balchem Corporation, a US-based industrial gas company acquired Cardinal Associates Inc (Bergstrom Nutrition) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bergstrom Nutrition will be included in Balchem’s Human Nutrition and Health business segment and integrated into the Minerals and Nutrients business unit.



Cardinal Associates Inc (Bergstrom Nutrition) is a US-based biotech firm offers goods with chelated minerals and human-grade choline supplements for use in nutrition and healthcare.



The countries covered in the chelated minerals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chelating minerals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chelating minerals market statistics, including the chelating minerals industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chelating minerals market share, detailed chelating minerals market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chelating minerals industry. This chelating minerals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

