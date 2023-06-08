LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Global Market Report 2023: Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Computing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the TVs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Within Asia-Pacific, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)-

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

ams AG

Melexis NV

Elmos Semiconductor SE

New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd.

Monolithic Power Systems

Macroblock, Inc

Magnachip Semiconductor

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 366 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

LED Backlight: An Introduction

LED Backlighting Dimming Modes

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs: A Prelude

Backlighting Technologies: Types

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL)

Hot Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (HCFL)

External Electrode Fluorescent Lamps (EEFL)

Electroluminescence (EL)

Key End-Use Segments of LED Backlight DDICs

Mobile Computing Devices

Televisions

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Display Technologies: A Macro Perspective

From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan

Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices

LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the Present

LCDs: Mode of Operation

LC Panel: Composition

LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting

A Maturing LED Backlighting Market

Global Packaged LEDs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry Overview

China: Key Regional Market

Mobile Computing Devices: Primary End-Use Segment for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs

Automotive Infotainment Systems: Upcoming Market for LED Backlight DDICs

Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth

Global Smartphones Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for the Market

Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum

Global TV Shipments by Size (In Million Units): 2018-2020

Smart TV Ownership Worldwide for Select Countries: Smart TVs as % of Total TVs Owned for the Year 2018

Global 4K TV Shipments (In Million Units): 2018-2020

4K (UHD) TV Market Worldwide: Penetration Rate (%) of 4K (UHD) TV Households in Select Countries for 2016 and 2019

Global 8K TV Shipments (In Thousand Units): 2018-2020

'Local Dimming' Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs in LED TV

Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector

Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to Overall Market Growth

Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to Drive Growth

Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs

Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays: A Threat to OLEDs

Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display Panels

Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products

Statistical Data Highlights

microLED Market Worldwide: Projected Shipments in Thousand Units for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global MicroLED Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Device Type for 2021 (P) and 2025 (P)

Global Flexible Display Unit Shipments in Millions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market: Global Production Capacity in Million Square Meter for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smartwatch Displays Market: Breakdown of Shipments Volume by Technology for 2016 and 2018

Global Personal Computers (PCs) Market: Breakdown of Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Global Public Displays Market: Shipment Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

