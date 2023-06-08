LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Global Market Report 2023: Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mobile Computing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the TVs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Within Asia-Pacific, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)-
- Panasonic Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- ams AG
- Melexis NV
- Elmos Semiconductor SE
- New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.
- Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd.
- Monolithic Power Systems
- Macroblock, Inc
- Magnachip Semiconductor
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|366
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- LED Backlight: An Introduction
- LED Backlighting Dimming Modes
- LED Backlight Display Driver ICs: A Prelude
- Backlighting Technologies: Types
- Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
- Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL)
- Hot Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (HCFL)
- External Electrode Fluorescent Lamps (EEFL)
- Electroluminescence (EL)
- Key End-Use Segments of LED Backlight DDICs
- Mobile Computing Devices
- Televisions
- Automotive Infotainment Systems
- Display Technologies: A Macro Perspective
- From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan
- Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices
- LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the Present
- LCDs: Mode of Operation
- LC Panel: Composition
- LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting
- A Maturing LED Backlighting Market
- Global Packaged LEDs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for the Years 2018 and 2020
- Global Economic Outlook
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry Overview
- China: Key Regional Market
- Mobile Computing Devices: Primary End-Use Segment for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs
- Automotive Infotainment Systems: Upcoming Market for LED Backlight DDICs
- Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth
- Global Smartphones Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for the Market
- Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum
- Global TV Shipments by Size (In Million Units): 2018-2020
- Smart TV Ownership Worldwide for Select Countries: Smart TVs as % of Total TVs Owned for the Year 2018
- Global 4K TV Shipments (In Million Units): 2018-2020
- 4K (UHD) TV Market Worldwide: Penetration Rate (%) of 4K (UHD) TV Households in Select Countries for 2016 and 2019
- Global 8K TV Shipments (In Thousand Units): 2018-2020
- 'Local Dimming' Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs in LED TV
- Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector
- Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to Overall Market Growth
- Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to Drive Growth
- Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs
- Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays: A Threat to OLEDs
- Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display Panels
- Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products
- Statistical Data Highlights
- microLED Market Worldwide: Projected Shipments in Thousand Units for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global MicroLED Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Device Type for 2021 (P) and 2025 (P)
- Global Flexible Display Unit Shipments in Millions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market: Global Production Capacity in Million Square Meter for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Smartwatch Displays Market: Breakdown of Shipments Volume by Technology for 2016 and 2018
- Global Personal Computers (PCs) Market: Breakdown of Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Global Public Displays Market: Shipment Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
