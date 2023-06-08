Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Global Market Report 2023: Ongoing Digitization Efforts of Oil and Gas E&P Players to Boost Market Prospects

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exploration and Production (E&P) Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Exploration and Production (E&P) Software estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reservoir Simulation Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Production Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Russia is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)-

Baker Hughes Company

Deswik Mining Consultants (Australia) Pty Ltd

Aspen Technology, Inc.

CARMA International, Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Chetu, Inc.

Aveva Group PLC

Appen Ltd.

Chemstations Inc.

Acquire Technology Solutions Pty Limited

Audiense Limited

Brandster Branding Limited

Arround Inc.

CiDRA Corporate Services Inc.

Ampol Management Services Pte. Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 446 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in Developing Countries

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P): A Prelude

An Introduction to Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Present Growth Opportunities for E&P Software Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Digitization Efforts of Oil and Gas E&P Players to Boost Market Prospects

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using Technology in Operations

Digital Technologies Set to Change Face of Oil & Gas Industry with Compelling Benefits

Application of AI in the E&P Industry to Expand, Driving Opportunities for E&P Software

Rising Importance of Big Data in Finding Value from Geophysical and Geological Data for Oil & Gas Companies

IoT Technology Expansion Presents Significant Opportunities for E&P Software Market

Global Oil Demand and E&P Efforts Influence Growth Outlook in E&P Software Market

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)

Rapidly Depleting Oil & Gas Resources & Subsequent Need to Find New Resources Drive Need for Effective E&P Software

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 & 2019

E&P Software Suitably Placed to Boost Returns & Help Offshore Operators Overcome Investment Hiccup

Emerging Issues Prompt E&P Operators to Bet High on Well Integrity Management

Simulation Software Solutions Find Increased Demand in E&P Industry

Production Software Helps Oil and Gas Companies to Optimize Extraction Activities

Cloud-based E&P Software Continues to Gain Prominence in E&P Software Market

Advancements in Digital Technologies & Innovations to Drive Market Opportunities

Technology Assists Oil and Gas Industry in Becoming Greener

Volatile Oil Prices: A Major Challenge

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Jun 2020-Apr 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



