CNC Controllers Global Market Report 2023: As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNC Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CNC Controllers Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CNC Controllers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $407.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The CNC Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$407.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)-
- AMS Micromedical LLC
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH
- Fagor Automation
- FANUC Corporation
- Haas Automation, Inc.
- Hurco Companies Inc.
- JTEKT Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Okuma Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Takisawa Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
- Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd.
- Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
- YUG Machine Tools
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|499
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Review on Market Dynamics of the Machine Tools Industry
- CNC Controllers: Playing a Vital Role in Automation
- Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift Towards Smart Manufacturing
- Impact of Pandemic on CNC Machine Tools Market
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Competition
- CNC Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- CNC Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up
- Strong Focus Shed on Automation in Manufacturing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of CNC Controllers
- Robust Outlook for Industrial Automation Brightens Prospects for CNC Controllers: Global Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
- CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive Manufacturing Technology
- A Review of Latest Developments in CNC Machinery Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Boosts Prospects
- IIoT-based CNC Machinery to Provide Manufacturers with Improved Operational Capabilities
- Global Market for IIoT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Industry 4.0 Architecture for Smart Machine Controller
- AI to Make an Impact on Machining Centers
- Demand for Precision Components Spurs Investment Opportunities
- Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)
- Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Demand
- Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
- Market Witnesses Notable Uptick in Demand for Five-Axis CNC Machines
- Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Sector
- CNC Machining: Key Part Applications
- Established Role of CNC Machining in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well
- Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing Critical & Complex Components Aircraft Parts
- Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects
- Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
- CNC Controllers and Vulnerabilities in CNC Machines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c69282
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment