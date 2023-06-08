CNC Controllers Global Market Report 2023: As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNC Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global CNC Controllers Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CNC Controllers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $407.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The CNC Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$407.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

A Review on Market Dynamics of the Machine Tools Industry

CNC Controllers: Playing a Vital Role in Automation

Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift Towards Smart Manufacturing

Impact of Pandemic on CNC Machine Tools Market

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

CNC Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

CNC Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Digitalized CNC Machining Gains Momentum, Control Systems Feel the Pressure to Scale Up

Strong Focus Shed on Automation in Manufacturing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of CNC Controllers

Robust Outlook for Industrial Automation Brightens Prospects for CNC Controllers: Global Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive Manufacturing Technology

A Review of Latest Developments in CNC Machinery Technology

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Boosts Prospects

IIoT-based CNC Machinery to Provide Manufacturers with Improved Operational Capabilities

Global Market for IIoT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Industry 4.0 Architecture for Smart Machine Controller

AI to Make an Impact on Machining Centers

Demand for Precision Components Spurs Investment Opportunities

Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Demand

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Market Witnesses Notable Uptick in Demand for Five-Axis CNC Machines

Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Sector

CNC Machining: Key Part Applications

Established Role of CNC Machining in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing Critical & Complex Components Aircraft Parts

Aerospace Industry: Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

CNC Controllers and Vulnerabilities in CNC Machines

