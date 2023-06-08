The United Nations to Host “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing” as the 2023 Theme for Its Annual World Oceans Day Event

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the United Nations will host its annual World Oceans Day celebration with the 2023 theme Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing. Produced by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with Oceanic Global, and supported by Panerai, United Nations World Oceans Day 2023 (UN WOD) will feature keynote speeches, panels, and presentations from names including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Actor Jason Momoa, Oceanographer Sylvia Earle, Actor Lucas Bravo, OceanX Founder Ray Dalio, Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau, Marine Biologist Diva Amon, NASA Astronauts Woody Hoburg and Steve Bowen, Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué, and Oceanic Global Founder Lea d’Auriol, to name a few. The day’s dynamic programming will explore how Earth is more than it may seem and reshape how we view the planet to finally put the ocean first. United Nations World Oceans Day 2023 will once again bring together UN Delegates and global thought leaders for an in-person gathering at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The event will also be virtually accessible to the public via live stream from 10 am - 1:30 pm EDT on the United Nations World Oceans Day website ( www.unworldoceansday.org ) with the content reshared on the social channels @unworldoceansday .



The ocean covers the majority of the earth, but we have only explored ~5 percent of its waters. The ocean sustains humanity and provides us with protection, nourishment, economic opportunities, tourism, transportation, climate regulation and more. Nonetheless, despite humanity’s utter reliance on it, compared to the breadth and depth of what it gives us, the ocean receives less than a fragment of our attention and resources in return. Recent studies show that the ocean remains a severe concern across most sectors including: scientific research and capacity, funding for sustainable development, philanthropic giving, intergovernmental processes, policy-making, and more. In short, we’re missing out on the ocean’s vast potential, because we’ve yet to look beyond the surface. But with human activity and the effects of climate change increasingly undermining the benefits we receive from the ocean, and devastating marine environments before we’ve had a chance to understand them, all stakeholders need to prioritize the ocean. There is no time to wait. That’s why this UN World Oceans Day, the tides are changing. In celebration of the United Nations World Oceans Day 2023 theme, Planet Ocean, UN delegates, indigenous leaders, scientists, private sector executives, celebrities, youth activists, and more will generate a new wave of excitement towards prioritizing and protecting the ocean, and the entirety of our blue planet. Through a series of keynotes, fire-side chats, and solution-oriented spotlights the event will underscore humanity’s interconnectivity to the ocean and illustrate its cross-sector potential. The curation of global thought leaders and advocates will also shed light on missed opportunities, and work to bridge gaps across representation, knowledge, innovation, and capacity building to better understand the ocean for all that it has to offer – and for the wonder that it is.

UN WOD 2023 also marks the 10th anniversary of the Photo Competition for World Oceans Day, with the winners of the milestone competition to be announced during the day’s program by curator Ellen Cuylaerts. In addition to the Photo Competition, other artistic elements integrated into the event include the debut original scores by composer Toni Castells and the premiere of short format films from event contributors OceanX and Discover Earth. The celebration will also feature a performance and water ceremony by Māori Sonic Weaver, Whaia.

The annual United Nations World Oceans Day event serves as the kick-off “World Ocean Week” during which subsequent events hosted by members of the Friends of UN World Oceans Day platform and other ocean enthusiasts from around the world will continue the conversation surrounding the official theme of UN World Oceans Day 2023 Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing and the theme’s call to action “Time to Put the Ocean First.”

ABOUT UNITED NATIONS WORLD OCEANS DAY

Since its inception in 2008, United Nations World Oceans Day (UN WOD) has celebrated the ocean and its importance to the planet and our lives, while raising awareness about the many threats it faces. As the challenges to the ocean continue to grow, so does the need to understand and mobilize globally. In celebration of the 2023 theme, Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing, the United Nations is joining forces with decision makers, scientists, private sector executives, civil society representatives, indigenous communities, celebrities and youth activists and more, to put the ocean first. The annual June 8th celebration is hosted by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with Oceanic Global since 2019. Following the format of previous years, the 2023 World Oceans Day event will be hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York and broadcast globally via UNTV. For more information visit www.unworldoceansday.org

ABOUT OCEANIC GLOBAL

Founded in 2016, Oceanic Global (OG) reconnects humanity to the ocean as the beating heart of the earth, and provides tangible solutions and blueprints for coexisting in harmony with the natural world. The 501c3 non-profit builds tools, mobilizes communities, and develops educational resources and standards that inspire global action and catalyze cross-sector change. In 2018, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for responsible business leadership, with over 400 + global businesses in 30+ countries and 7 global governments engaged to date. Oceanic Global is based in New York, New York with international hubs and volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally been the non-profit partner to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. www.oceanic.global

