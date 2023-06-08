New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemodialysis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466664/?utm_source=GNW

, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Diaverum, Becton Dickinson And Company, Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Outset Medical Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Allmed Medical Care Corporation and AngioDynamics LLC.



The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow from $85.76 billion in 2022 to $89.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of4.78 %. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hemodialysis market is expected to reach $110.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.24%.



The hemodialysis market includes revenues earned by entities by in-center hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hemodialysis refers to a medical treatment process whereby the blood is cleaned using a dialyzer, a specific filter known as an artificial kidney, and a dialysis machine. It is used to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys can no longer perform this function adequately.



North America was the largest region in the hemodialysis market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hemodialysis are conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis or daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.Conventional Hemodialysis is a type of hemodialysis typically done three times a week for several hours at a time.



Various types of components used are dialyzer, dialysis solution, tubes, catheter, and others, which are used by several end users, such as hospitals, specialty clinics, home-care settings, and others.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney failure will boost the hemodialysis market.Diabetes and kidney failure are two related medical conditions that can affect the body’s ability to maintain healthy blood glucose levels and filter waste products from the blood, respectively.



As more people are diagnosed with these conditions, there will be a greater demand for hemodialysis treatment, as it helps cleanse the blood of wastes and extra fluid when the kidneys stop functioning normally.Furthermore, the advantages of early detection and treatment of kidney disease will likely increase demand for hemodialysis.



For instance, in September 2021, according to a report from the United States Renal Data System (USRDS), a US-based national data system, nearly 786,000 people in the United States have ESKD, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), with 71% on dialysis and 29% receiving a kidney transplant. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney failure will drive the hemodialysis market forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hemodialysis market.Major companies operating in the hemodialysis market are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.KGaA, a Germany-based healthcare company, launched the Speedswap®, a new option for the NxStage® System OneTM with NxViewTM that enables the changing of a flow-compromised dialysis filter without replacing the entire cartridge.



This system reduces therapy downtime, eases nursing workloads, and lowers treatment costs in acute care settings. It features Pressure Oscillating Diaphragm (POD) Technology to eliminate the blood-air interface and reduce the risk of filter clotting and related therapy interruptions.



In April 2022, Dialyze Direct, a US-based healthcare company, acquired Compass Home Dialysis for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition can give Dialyze Direct access to new markets and expand its existing patient base, which can help increase its revenue and profitability.



Compass Home Dialysis is a US-based end-stage renal disease (ESRD) dialysis organization specializing in home hemodialysis.



The countries covered in the hemodialysis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hemodialysis market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hemodialysis market statistics, including hemodialysis industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hemodialysis market share, detailed hemodialysis market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hemodialysis industry. This hemodialysis market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

