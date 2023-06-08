Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $534.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Source, by Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

GSK plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Molecular Depot LLC

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

Abbott

Biogen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

UCB S.A.

Merus N.V.

GENEXTGENOMICS.COM

Biogenuix

The immune system is made up of a complex team of players that detect and destroy disease-causing agents, such as bacteria and viruses. Similarly, this system may eliminate damaged cells, such as cancer cells. One way the immune system finds and destroys invaders is with antibodies.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to bind monospecifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient's immune system to attack those cells. Different monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanism of actions have been approved over the past few years, which work on immune checkpoints such as CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing drugs belonging to various classes in order to treat variety of diseases ranging from cancer to rare diseases. Monoclonal antibody coupled with chemotherapy agents is becoming a viable treatment option to treat various cancers. Also, there was a boost in the development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19 in the year 2020



Market Dynamics:



Increasing adoption of growth strategies, such as authorization by key regulatory authorities in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab manufactured by Lilly, a pharmaceutical company for the treatment of COVID-19 that retains activity against the omicron variant.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $205385.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $534260.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Source:

Human

Chimeric

Murine

Humanized

by Application:

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Hematological Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

