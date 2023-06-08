Global DNA Sequencing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7%

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Sequencing Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Application, by End User, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global DNA sequencing market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

DNA sequencing is a process of determining the sequence of nucleic acids (the order of nucleotides in DNA). This includes any method or technique used to determine the order of the four bases: adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine.

There are two types of DNA sequencing: shotgun and high-throughput. Shotgun (Sanger) sequencing is the more traditional approach, which is designed for sequencing the entire chromosomes or long DNA strands with more than 1,000 base pairs. High-throughput sequencing is also known as next-generation sequencing (NGS).



DNA sequencing is a process that is used to determine the order of nucleotides in a specific DNA molecule. DNA sequencing is used for a range of purposes, including diagnosis and treatment of diseases.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in November 2021, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company, announced the launch of HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 Kit, a kit that provided solutions for COVID-19 surveillance, which helped public health laboratories in identifying new SARS-CoV-2 variants and detected all variants circulating within a population.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global DNA sequencing market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global DNA sequencing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global DNA sequencing market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6802.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14755.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

by Technology:

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Third-Generation DNA Sequencing

Others

by Application:

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Others

by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research

Others

