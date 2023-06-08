New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466651/?utm_source=GNW

The global image guided surgery devices market is expected to grow from $7.47 billion in 2022 to $8.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.25%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The image guided surgery devices market is expected to reach $12.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.07%.



The image guided surgery devices market includes revenues earned by entities by providing ultrasound, and angiography integration software.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The image guided surgery devices market also consists of sales of surgical navigation equipment, tracking tools, and IGS systems.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Image guided surgery devices refer to a device used for conducting surgery using computerized systems that are highly sophisticated and provides three-dimensional images of the patient’s anatomy. Image-guided surgery devices are used by surgeons to get real-time images of the inside of the patient’s body during surgery.



North America was the largest region in the image guided surgery devices market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of image guided surgery devices are image guided surgery devices and image guided surgery software.Image-guided surgery devices are defined as devices that can assist surgeons to navigate a patient’s anatomy three-dimensionally (3D) in real-time.



The various devices involved are CT, ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, fluoroscopy, endoscopes, PET and SPECT which are used for cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, oncology surgery, gastroenterology, other applications by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, research and academic institutions.



Rising neurological disorders are expected to propel the growth of the image guided surgery devices market going forward.Neurological disorders are disorders and diseases that affect the central and peripheral nervous systems.



Image-guided surgery devices are used to perform minimally invasive surgeries to treat neurological conditions such as brain tumors or to conduct brain biopsies.For instance, in May 2022, according to the European Academy of Neurology, an Austria-based non-profit medical society, 1 in 3 people affected by a neurological disease at some point in their life and the number of deaths by neurological conditions has increased by almost 40% in the last 30 years.



Furthermore, in January 2022, according to the American Heart Association, a US-based non-profit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research, in 2020 stroke and Alzheimer’s (a neurological disorder that involves irreversible worsening changes in the ability to think and remember) were two of the leading causes of death in the USA. Therefore, rising neurological disorders are driving the growth of the image guided surgery devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the image guided surgery devices market.Major market players operating in the image guided surgery devices market are concentrating their efforts on introducing new and advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based medical device company, unveiled the latest innovation, the MAGNETOM Free.Star, and NAEOTOM Alpha.



MAGNETOM Free.Star is a helium-free scanner with an ultra-compact footprint that is far easier to install.



The device uses the unique and latest technology, the DryCool technology, which simplifies complex MRI technologies and uses digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver high-quality results in MRI scans. The NAEOTOM Alpha provides high-resolution images at the lowest dose, spectrum information in every scan, and better contrast at lower noise with the ground-breaking direct signal conversion of its QuantaMax detector. Cardiology, pulmonology, cancer, and emergency medicine diagnostics will develop with the introduction of photon-counting CT toward precise, non-invasive diagnosis.



In December 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based medical technology company acquired BK Medical for approximately $1.45 billion. The acquisition provides GE Healthcare new post-operative ultrasound capabilities and adds to the company’s capability in the fast-growing field of advanced surgical visualization. BK Medical is a US-based company that provides surgical interventions and products with real-time active imaging.



The countries covered in the image guided surgery devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The image guided surgery devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides image guided surgery devices market statistics, including image guided surgery devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with image guided surgery devices market share, detailed image guided surgery devices market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the image guided surgery devices industry. This image guided surgery devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

