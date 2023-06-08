Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China TAVR & TMV Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China TAVR market is expected to reach US$2.60 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.91%, for the duration spanning 2023-2027.

The TMV market in China is forecasted to reach US$1832.05 million in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 146.50%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as growing prevalence of aortic stenosis, rise in approval of new TAVR products, rise in geriatric population and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by risks associated with TAVR procedures and challenge of patient selection in TMVI.

A few notable trends may include rising penetration of TAVR and TMV procedures, decline in prices of transcatheter mitral valve procedures, upcoming major TMVI products and rise in complications in open-heart surgery.

Currently, interventional heart valve therapy is advancing rapidly and is considered as a safe and minimal invasive treatment suitable for elderly patients with high surgical risks, poor health and other complications. With technology development, indications for interventional therapy are broadening.

In particular, driven by China's favorable policy encouraging innovative medical devices, a growing number of medical device companies have joined the competition of R&D of transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products in China. Growth in the R&D activities among major players in the country would drive the new products launch and would propel the TAVR and TMV market in China.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 55.9% Regions Covered China

6. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Medtronic PLC

Edwards Lifesciences

Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc.

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation

Peijia Medical

