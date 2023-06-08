Investing in the Dental Consumables Market: What You Need to Know for Financial Success

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global dental consumables market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 26.35 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.93% to reach US$ 48.17 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for dental consumables indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The market dynamics surrounding dental consumables are influenced by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases drives the demand for dental consumables. Additionally, the growing aging population, along with changing lifestyles and dietary habits, contributes to the rising need for dental treatments and restorative procedures.

Advancements in dental technology and materials are also driving the market. Innovations such as digital dentistry, CAD/CAM systems, and 3D printing have revolutionized dental workflows, allowing for more accurate and efficient dental restorations. Moreover, the focus on aesthetics and patient satisfaction has led to the demand for cosmetic dentistry, which further propels the dental consumables market.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dental-consumables-market/8992

Dental Consumables Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 26.35 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 48.17 billion CAGR 6.93% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, End user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for dental consumables includes:

3M Company

Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

The market is extremely competitive, with numerous manufacturers and suppliers offering a wide range of dental consumables. These companies continually invest in developmental activities to introduce new and improved products, ensuring enhanced clinical outcomes and patient comfort. Strategic collaborations and partnerships between dental material manufacturers, dental laboratories, and dental professionals are also contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, increasing dental tourism, especially in emerging economies, is driving the demand for dental consumables. Patients traveling to these destinations for cost-effective dental treatments contribute to the market's expansion.

Recently, there has been a growing emphasis on infection control and safety in dental practices. This has led to increased demand for disposable dental consumables, such as gloves, masks, and sterile drapes, to prevent cross-contamination and ensure patient and healthcare provider safety.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/dental-consumables-market/8992

Recent Development in the Dental Consumables Market:

The T3 PRO Tapered Implant with Encode Emergence Healing Abutment was released in the United States in June 2022 by ZimVie Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the global dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, infection control, and others.

The dental restoration products segment accounted for around 25% of the market revenue share in 2022.

The dental restoration products segmented are sub-segmented into dental implants and dental prosthetics.

The orthodontics segment is sub-segmented into clean aligners and fixed braces.

The periodontics segment is sub-segmented into dental anesthetics, dental hemostats, and dental sutures.

Based on end-user, the global dental consumables market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.

North America accounted for 47% of the dental consumables market in 2022.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the dental consumables market plays a vital role in supporting oral healthcare and dental procedures worldwide. The market's revenue growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, technological advancements, the focus on aesthetics, and the rising demand for disposable and infection control products. With ongoing developments in dental materials and techniques, the dental consumables market is poised for continued expansion in the foreseeable future.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DENTAL CONSUMABLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Dental Restoration Products Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Clean Aligners Fixed Braces Periodontics Dental Anesthetics Dental Hemostats Dental Sutures Endodontics Infection Control Others GLOBAL DENTAL CONSUMABLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Dental Clinics

DENTAL CONSUMABLES MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8992

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

SV2A Ligands Market by Drug (Brivaracetam, Levetiracetam, Others), Types of Seizures (Myoclonic seizures, Partial onset seizures, Primary generalized tonic-colonic seizures, Ohers) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Seizure Monitoring Market by Type (Wearable Sensors, Bed Monitors, Video Systems), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market by Application (Burns, Pressure Ulcers), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market by Product Type (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market by Medication (Muscle Relaxants, Pain Relievers, Diuretics), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".