Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market to 2030: Increasing Geriatric Population Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Complete Blood Count, HGB/HCT Testing), By End-use (Central Laboratories, Primary Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical laboratory tests market size is expected to reach USD 213.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Abbott

Cinven

F. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Arup Laboratories

Opko Health, Inc.

Unilabs

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Synnovis Group Llp

Sonic Healthcare Limited

The growth of the clinical laboratory tests market is attributable to the rising prevalence of target diseases. The use of clinical laboratory tests is on a rise owing to the use of tests in a wide variety of diagnostic purposes that primarily focus on patient health leading to evaluating and formulating proper diagnosis and treatment.



The global geriatric population is increasing and is considered as being the greatest risk factor for the development of conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney dysfunction.

According to WHO, the population aged above 60 years is expected to be 1 in every 6 people by 2030, which accounts for an increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030. In addition, the number of people aged 80 and above is projected to double to over 1.5 billion by 2050, and people aged above 80 years are expected to triple and reach 426 Billion. Thus, the growing geriatric population is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver for this market over the forecast period.



The growing prevalence of target diseases, such as CVD and diabetes, is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. CVD is fatal and leading cause of death worldwide. Presence of high unmet medical needs pertaining to cardiovascular diseases and the subsequent rise in patient awareness are among factors expected to boost the demand for point-of-care lipid testing. According to WHO, in 2021, cardiovascular diseases have been leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide in the last three decades, 17.7 Billion people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases, which is 31% of all the deaths worldwide.



Furthermore, key players involved in developing and formulating clinical laboratory tests are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to develop novel tuberculosis therapeutics and to maintain their competitive position in the market. In addition, increasing adoption of laboratory automation systems is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2023[, BD launched a third-generation total laboratory automation system, which automates lab specimen processing for microbiology laboratories. Moreover, in January 2023, NovoPath LLC expanded its LIS solutions for oncology laboratories.



Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Report Highlights

HbA1c tests segment held largest revenue share in 2022 and is attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetic population

HGB/HCT tests segment is expected to show fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of blood-related disorders

Central laboratories segment dominated the market in 2022 attributable to the high market penetration and procedure volumes

North America held the largest market share in 2022 which can be attributed to the growing regulatory support and increase in investments in clinical laboratory tests

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $103.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $213.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

3.3.1.2 Growing Prevalence Of Target Disease

3.3.1.3 Introduction Of Innovative Solutions

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Presence Of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework

3.3.2.2 Covid-19 Pandemic

3.4 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Reimbursement & Regulatory Scenario

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.7.1 New Product Launch

3.7.2 Acquisition

3.7.3 Expansion

3.7.4 Partnerships

3.7.5 Marketing & Promotions



Chapter 4 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

4.2 Company Categorization

4.2.1 Innovators

4.2.1.1 Market Differentiators

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

4.3.2 Key Customers

4.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

4.6 Regional Network Map



Chapter 5 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market, By Type, 2018 To 2030

5.4 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.5 Complete Blood Count

5.5.1 Compelte Blood Count (Cbc) Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6 Hgb/Hct Testing

5.6.1 Hgb/Hct Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.7 Basic Metabolic Panel Testing

5.7.1 Basic Metabolic Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.8 Bun Creatinine Testing

5.8.1 Bun Creatinine Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.9 Electrolytes Testing

5.9.1 Electrolytes Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.10 Hba1c Testing

5.10.1 Hba1c Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.11 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing

5.11.1 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12 Liver Panel Testing

5.12.1 Liver Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.2 Hepatitis

5.12.2 Hepatitis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.3 Bile Duct Obstruction

5.12.3 Bile Duct Obstruction Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.4 Liver Cirrhosis

5.12.4 Liver Cirrhosis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.5 Liver Cancer

5.12.5 Liver Cancer Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.6 Bone Disease

5.12.6 Bone Disease Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.7 Autoimmune Disorders

5.12.7 Autoimmune Disorders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.12.8 Others

5.12.8 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.13 Renal Panel Testing

5.13.1 Renal Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.14 Lipid Panel Testing

5.14.1 Lipid Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.15 Cardiovascular Panel Testing

5.15.1 Cardiovascular Panel Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: End-Use Business Analysis

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market, By End-Use, 2018 To 2030

6.4 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.5 Central Laboratories

6.5.1 Central Laboratories Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6 Primary Clinics

6.6.1 Primary Clinics Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zmmop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment