Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $40.66 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%

Dublin, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Biotech), By Manufacturer Type (In-house), By Drug Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 40.66 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

CordenPharma International

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Carbogen Amcis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza

Cipla Inc.

The growth of the HPAPI market is attributed to rising incidence of cancer, growing targeted therapies, and increasing application of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) in treating target diseases.

Rising prevalence of cancer is expected to be a major factor. According to the WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death, accounting for around 9.9 million deaths in 2020.

Due to the growing number of people who contract the disease, cancer is regarded as one of the major health risks. The CDC states that factors such as smoking, obesity, alcohol use, and UV radiation exposure are risk factors for cancer since they contribute to the overall burden of the illness.



With limited treatment options and side effects associated with chemotherapy, there is a rising popularity of targeted therapy as it does not damage non-cancerous cells.



The proprietary technology of companies, such as drug designing & delivery technology helps develop novel treatment and HPAPI alternatives through collaborations with other key players, which may increase the number of research initiatives. For instance, in November 2021, the company launched a novel technology ChetoSensar to enhance the development of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) therapies. This initiative is aimed at significantly doubling the company's efforts to boost its production of HPAPIs and ADCs.



Moreover,a closed containment facility is needed to manufacture HPAPIs because they are complex substances. To sustain continuous production, generic manufacturers are investing in the development of their facilities for manufacturing and technology improvements within these facilities, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the generic medication market throughout the course of the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players operating in the HPAPI market are focusing on expanding. For instance, in March 2022, Lonza announced the laboratory expansion completion for its Nansha, China facility. The expansion was aimed at capacity enhancement of its small scale facilities for CGMP production of high potency APIs.



High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

In 2022, synthetic segment held a dominant share in the HPAPI market owing to its easier synthesis and effectiveness in treatment offered by synthetic HPAPI

Outsourced segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of outsourcing of HPAPI

Innovative HPAPI segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 owing to the increased focus on R&D.

Oncology segment dominated the overall market owing to the rising cancer incidence worldwide along with an enhanced focus on targeted therapies

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the improved manufacturing facilities and the availability of many generic HPAPI producers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising prevalence of cancer

3.3.1.2 Growth of targeted therapies

3.3.1.3 Increasing application of HPAPI

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Large investments and very stringent safety and handling specifications associated with production of HPAPI

3.4 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Reimbursement & Regulatory Scenario

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances



Chapter 4 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

4.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

4.2 Company Categorization

4.2.1 Innovators

4.2.1.1 Market Differentiators

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

4.3.2 Key Customers

4.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

4.6 Regional Network Map



Chapter 5 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Product, 2018 To 2030

5.4 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.5 Synthetic

5.5.1 Synthetic market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Biotech

5.6.1 Biotech market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Type of Manufacturer, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Type of Manufacturer Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Manufacturer, 2018 To 2030

6.4 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Type of Manufacturer Movement Analysis

6.5 In-house

6.5.1 In-house market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Outsourced

6.6.1 Outsourced market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Drug Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 Drug Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type, 2018 To 2030

7.4 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Therapy Movement Analysis

7.5 Innovative

7.5.1 Innovative market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6 Generic

7.6.1 Generic market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 Therapy Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapy, 2018 To 2030

8.4 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Therapy Movement Analysis

8.5 Oncology

8.5.1 Oncology market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.6 Hormonal Disorders

8.6.1 Hormonal disorders market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.7 Glaucoma

8.7.1 Glaucoma market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.8 Other Therapeutic Applications

8.8.1 Other therapeutic applications market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 10 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k67ajs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment