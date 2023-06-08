New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466641/?utm_source=GNW

The global animal wound care market is expected to grow from $1.10 billion in 2022 to $1.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The animal wound care market is expected to reach $1.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The animal wound care market consists of the sale of various wound care products such as tapes, bandages, dressing, and absorbents.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Animal wound care refers to the management and treatment of wounds in animals, such as cats, dogs, and other pets and livestock.Animal wound care is important for the health and well-being of animals, as wounds can be painful.



It is commonly used to promote healing and prevent infection in the wound of animals.



North America was the largest region in the animal wound care market in 2022. The regions covered in the animal wound care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of animal wound care are surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices.Surgical wound care products are a range of products that are used to manage wounds that result from surgical procedures.



The various animals include companion animals and livestock animals.These are distributed through various distribution channels such as retail, and e-commerce.



These are used by various end-users such as veterinary hospitals or clinics, homecare, and others.



The increasing pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the animal wound care market going forward.Animal adoption is defined as acquiring animals through rescue groups instead of purchasing them from pet shops or breeders.



Pet adopters seek for animal wound care to protect their pets from various wounds and in emergencies, as a result, increasing pet adoption increases the demand for the animal wound care market. For instance, in February 2023, according to Chewy Inc., a US-based online retailer of pet food and other products, there were around 977,202 pets adopted in the US in 2021, which resulted in the highest adoption rate of 61% in the past six years. Additionally, in November 2022, according to a national survey of pets and people published by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australia-based body representing the leaders of the animal health industry in Australia, about half of Australian households have at least one dog making them the most common pet and approximately 48% of households had dogs in 2022, 40% increase from 2019. Therefore, increasing pet adoption drives the animal wound care market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the animal wound care market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Axio Solutions, an India-based, deep-science medical technology company launched SureKlot, an advanced range of wound care products for animals.The company’s products are first-of-its-kind and are based on proven technology that stops uncontrollable bleeding, decontaminates wounds, and enhances wound healing in animals.



Moreover, this innovative product ensures painless removal, providing a comfortable experience for the animal.



In September 2021, NEOGEN Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of animal safety products acquired CAPInnoVet Inc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is part of NEOGEN Corporation’s strategy to expand its animal safety business and increase its presence in the companion animal health market.



It will help NEOGEN Corporation to gain access to CAPInnoVet’s portfolio of products, including medications for the treatment of allergies, arthritis, and other common conditions in companion animals. CAPInnoVet Inc is a US-based firm that provides pet medications to the veterinary market and offers a range of products for dogs and cats.



The countries covered in the animal wound care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal wound care market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal wound care market statistics, including animal wound care industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an animal wound care market share, detailed animal wound care market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal wound care industry. This animal wound care market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

