Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh To Present at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit on June 16, 2023

LATHAM, N.Y., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will feature its CEO, Andy Marsh, as a presenter at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, being held in New York, New York on June 15-16, 2023. The Summit will bring together investment professionals, industry experts and corporate leaders of both public and private companies for two days of fireside chats, panels, presentations and 1x1s.



Plug Power confirms its presentation details:

Plug Presentation Date: June 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 – 9:45 am ET

Live webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore34/plug/2381104



In addition to the live webcast, Mr. Marsh will address institutional investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference on June 16, 2023. The replay of Plug’s presentation will be available on the webcast link ( https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore34/plug/2381104 ) for 90 days following the event.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

