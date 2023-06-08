Onfolio Holdings Provides Acquisition Strategy Update and Further Outlines AI Strategy on its Corporate Website

WILMINGTON, Del., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), an online conglomerate that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online business holdings, announces that it posted two articles on its corporate website that provide additional insight into its growth strategy. Specifically, these articles highlight Onfolio’s corporate acquisition strategy and its strategy to leverage AI across its subsidiaries.



Acquisitions and leveraging AI are expected play pivotal roles in the Onfolio’s anticipated future growth, and these two articles provide additional transparency and insight into these strategic levers.

The article describing the Company’s general acquisition strategy can be found here: onfolio.com/one-pager

The article outlining how the Company intends to use AI in its subsidiaries to grow and recognize operating leverage can be found here: onfolio.com/ai-strategy



Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, have strong management teams largely in place, and will benefit from the appointment of a dedicated CEO, where the existing CEO is exiting the business. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

